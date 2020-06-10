2020 SEC Media Days to be held virtually due to COVID-19 pandemic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Southeastern Conference announced Wednesday that its annual media days event will be held virtually this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The 2020 SEC Media Days were originally scheduled for July 13-16 at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, but dates for the virtual event have not been set.
“Conducting football media days in a virtual format will provide us the opportunity to manage the event in a healthy manner as we continue to be impacted by COVID-19, and will provide flexibility for our programs to adjust their preparation for the 2020 football season according to the preseason calendar that is expected to be expanded due to the cancellation of the spring football season. We look forward to returning to our traditional media days format in 2021,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in a written statement.
The SEC’s decision to hold media days in a virtual format follows announcements from the Big Ten, Pac-12 and Big-12 that their event will not be held as scheduled.
