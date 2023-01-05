The NFL logo is seen on a football packaging in Los Angeles on August 24, 2020. (Photo by Chris Delmas/AFP via Getty Images)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A pair of Alabamians were named finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023.

DeMarcus Ware is from Auburn and attended Auburn High School. Ware also played college football at Troy University from 2001 to 2004. He was a first-round pick in the 2005 NFL Draft and was selected 11th overall by the Dallas Cowboys. Ware had an amazing career that included nine Pro Bowl selections and four All-Pro selections.

Ware was the NFL’s sack leader in 2008 and 2010 and was awarded the Butkus Award twice. In 2015, during his time with the Broncos, Ware was able to become a Super Bowl champion after the Broncos defeated the Carolina Panthers, 24-10.

Willie Anderson is a former offensive tackle from Mobile that attended Auburn University from 1993 to 1995. He was selected in the first round with the 10th pick by the Cincinnati Bengals. During his career, he was All-Pro three times and made four Pro Bowls. He was inducted into the Cincinnati Bengals Ring of Honor in 2022.