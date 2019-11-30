10-man Dortmund holds on to spoil Klinsmann debut at Hertha

Berlin’s head coach Juergen Klinsmann looks up before the start of the German Bundesliga soccer match between Hertha BSC Berlin and Borussia Dortmund in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. (Andreas Gora/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — Jürgen Klinsmann’s debut as Hertha Berlin coach ended in defeat on Saturday as 10-man Borussia Dortmund held on for a 2-1 win in the Bundesliga.

Two early goals from Jadon Sancho and Thorgan Hazard were enough for Dortmund to ease the pressure on coach Lucien Favre with his team’s first win in four games across all competitions.

Klinsmann, the former Germany, United States and Bayern Munich coach, was hired by Hertha on Wednesday to replace the fired Ante Covic, but he couldn’t prevent a fifth straight defeat.

Leipzig moved top of the Bundesliga with a 3-2 win at Paderborn. The result appeared to be decided early with Patrik Schick and Marcel Sabitzer scoring in the third and fourth minutes.

Timo Werner added another in the 26th, but Streli Mamba and Klaus Gjasula scored in the second half for Paderborn to set up an unexpectedly exciting finale.

Cologne drew at home with Augsburg 1-1, and Fortuna Düsseldorf grabbed a 1-1 draw at Hoffenheim.

Bayern Munich was hosting Bayer Leverkusen later.

