Tuscaloosa single mother anticipating challenges of virtual learning

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Many school systems across Alabama are starting the school year with virtual learning. That means parents will have to moonlight as teachers and help their children continue their education even while many work full-time jobs.

“Yeah, we’ll be learning at night,” Jasmine Carter, a single mother of two girls in Tuscaloosa, said. “At the end of the day, I’ll be burnt out, they’ll be burnt out, I don’t think they’re gonna get the time and attention they need.”

Some educators in the state are worried about going back into the classroom, as some districts are offering blended learning. Several educators protested in front of the Alabama State Capitol last week hoping to get the attention of leaders.

“Give us an option as teachers, because some of us fall in the high-risk group. If you place me in a high-risk environment, you’re putting my life at risk,” Tracey Davis, a teacher in Montgomery, said.

The Alabama Department of Education is offering a virtual learning option for schools to offer but leaving it up to each district to decide what exactly is to be done.

“Local communities are taking the guidebook that we gave them in the road-map and then making the on the ground decision for them,” State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey said.

It’s a Catch 22 for parents: become your child’s teacher or send them back to the classroom during a pandemic.

“I’m scared for them to get sick. But I would like for them to be at school as well. But, I know it’s that ‘what if?'” Carter said.

