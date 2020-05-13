The New Normal: A CBS 42 Special Report

(WIAT) — Thursday, we’re taking a deep dive into what you need to know about how the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, is changing life as we know it. With more than 10,000 cases in the state of Alabama and businesses beginning to reopen, confusion surrounds our ever-evolving situation. Check out the segments from our all-day special in which we tackle your biggest questions surrounding “The New Normal.”

Follow CBS 42 on Instagram and check out our 42Feed, hosted by social media producer Nick Erebia. Thursday’s 42Feed will explore our changing relationship with digital platforms.

Entertainment Venues by Michelle Logan

Travel by Conan Gasque

Back to School by Alissa Rothermich

Restaurants by Jack Royer

Business Survival by Art Franklin
Athletics by Simone Eli

