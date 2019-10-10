The Best Burger

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — There is no shortage of good burger spots in Birmingham, but at this year’s Burger Fest, only one took home the trophy. CBS 42 took a trip to Craft Burger in Hoover to see what all the fuss is about.

The Craft Burger in Hoover, Ala.

It may look simple from the outside, but on the inside, the owners of Craft Burger say simple is exactly what it is.

“What makes simplicity better? you don’t have to cover everything up.” said owner Barry O’Hare.

O’Hare started serving burgers here two years ago at another restaurant concept of his in the same space. The burger’s popularity grew so much- that he closed the old restaurant on a Friday, and opened back up on a Monday as Craft Burger giving the people what they wanted.

O’Hare explained, “I think it’s a great combination ratio between the bun, the cheese and the burger. A lot of times you get a burger and there’s too much bun or too much meat. You want a good ratio and that’s what makes the burger good.”

O’Hare and his crew were not supposed to be a part of Birmingham Burger Fest this year until another restaurant dropped out at the last minute. His customers told us many of them visit several times a week.

Emile White, a regular customer of the Craft Burger, said, “The food is really good. Their fries are pretty much the best part. Better than the burger? I don’t know. The burger is pretty good. It’s pretty good I hear.”

O’Hare said, “You know they (customers) don’t want a frozen hockey puck on the grill. They want fresh ground chuck or they want fresh ground beef. They don’t want pre-sliced tomatoes or pre-sliced lettuce. They want fresh.”

A focus on good ingredients at the center of his craft, making Craft Burger stand out.

“If you start with good ingredients, you’re gonna end up with a good product. If you start with bad ingredients, you can cover it with as much sauce as you want but you can’t cover up bad ingredients,” O’Hare said.

Craft Burger just opened a second location with growing popularity. They’re just hoping that in a world of good, often fancy burgers, you’ll give their humble option a try.