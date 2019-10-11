Taste of Alabama: Viewers Choice

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Leading up to CBS 42’s special report, “Taste of Alabama,” we asked you all what you liked to eat.

Over the last week, we received responses from people on social media on what their favorite burgers, barbecue and meat and three places were in our area.

You didn’t disappoint.

Now, here are the results from our viewers on what their own “Taste of Alabama” was, limiting each category to the top three restaurants voted on.

BEST BURGER

Milo’s was first started in 1946 at the corner of 31st Street and 12th Avenue North in Norwood. Now, there are over 20 locations across Alabama.

Started in 1961, Green Valley Drug is one of the oldest businesses in Hoover.

First started in 2008, there are over 12 Jack Brown’s locations across the Southeast.

BEST BBQ

Miss Myra’s has been serving up barbecue and banana pudding since 1984.

Saw’s first opened in 2009.

Tin Top has locations in Columbiana and Calera.

BEST MEAT AND THREE

Niki’s West has been operating in Birmingham since 1957.

Fife’s has been in Birmingham since 1956. John Kostakis has owned it for 30 years.

Blue Plate was first opened in 2004 and has locations in Northport and Dothan.

