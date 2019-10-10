Some of Alabama’s popular recipes

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — In our Taste of Alabama special, CBS 42 looked into the state’s popular recipes and how anyone can make them at home.

Ivy Odom with Southern Living’s show “Hey Y’all” showed us step-by-step a popular appetizer, entree and dessert that you’ll see served in Alabama.

Our first dish was the fried green tomato with remoulade sauce.

Odom suggest to make an orderly line with flour, egg & milk, and then the final touch.

“Two parts corn meal to one part flour, so cup of corn meal and half cup of flour,” Odom said.

Odom said to use a cast iron skillet for this dish and let the fried green tomato get to a nice golden brown.

The entree dish, fried chicken with an Alabama twist.

“I like to start with a brine or marinade or a good old fashion soak. Basically you want to bathe your chicken so the secret ingredient that I was telling you about earlier is we’re going to marinate the chicken in Alabama white sauce,” she said.

White sauce is mayonnaise, apple cider vinegar, brown sugar and spices.

Let the chicken marinate overnight and then follow a three-step breading process which is flour with salt and pepper, then butter milk and egg, and coat again with flour.

Odom said to fry the chicken in either peanut, canola, or vegetable oil at 380 degrees. She said the temperature will drop immediately which is okay.

“My pro tip for getting evenly cooked and beautiful pieces of chicken is actually start from the whole chicken and cut it into pieces,” she said.

For dessert, we whipped up a delicious banana pudding that could easily be a tailgate favorite.

“I actually make my own pudding from scratch , not that instant jello stuff, but then sour cream so this actually helps cut a little bit of the sweetness in the vanilla pudding,” Odom said.

Odom said she likes to put her banana pudding in a little jar. She layers it with vanilla wafer, vanilla pudding, banana, whipped cream and then repeat.

Check out the recipes below or in the link provided.

Fried chicken with Alabama White Sauce Recipe:

Serves 5 (serving size: 2 pieces)

Active: 1 hour Total: 9 hours

INGREDIENTS

-2 cups mayonnaise

-1 cup apple cider vinegar

-1 tablespoon light brown sugar

-2 teaspoons Worcestershire

-1 tablespoon ground black pepper

-2 teaspoons kosher salt, divided

-1 teaspoon cayenne pepper, divided

-1 teaspoon smoked paprika, divided

-1 4-pound chicken, cut into 10 pieces

-4 cups all-purpose flour, divided

-1 cup buttermilk

-2 large eggs

-Peanut oil, for frying

INSTRUCTIONS

Stir together mayonnaise, vinegar, Worcestershire, sugar, pepper, ½ teaspoon salt, 1/2 teaspoon cayenne, and 1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika in a large bowl. Reserve 1/2 cup sauce in a small bowl; place chicken pieces in large bowl with remaining sauce. Toss to coat. Cover and refrigerate 8 hours or overnight. Place 2 cups flour in a shallow bowl or baking dish. Stir together buttermilk and eggs in a medium bowl. Stir together remaining 2 cups flour, remaining 11/2 teaspoons salt, and remaining 1/2 teaspoon each cayenne and smoked paprika in another shallow bowl or baking dish. Heat oil in a large Dutch oven to 380 degrees Fahrenheit. Bread chicken pieces in plain flour, then buttermilk mixture and then seasoned flour mixture, patting excess flour off of chicken. Place coated chicken pieces in hot oil in 3 batches, maintaining and oil temperature of 330 degrees, until a thermometer inserted in the thickest portion of the chicken registers 160 degrees, or juices run clear. Place chicken on a wire rack to drain excess oil. Serve chicken with reserved white sauce.

Banana Pudding

Serves: 8 (serving size: 3/4 cup)

Active: 30 mins. Total: 8 hours 30 minutes

INGREDIENTS

-1/2 cup sugar

-2 tablespoons cornstarch

-1 teaspoon kosher salt

-2 1/4 cups whole milk

-4 large egg yolks

-2 tablespoons unsalted butter

-1 teaspoon vanilla extract

-1/3 cup sour cream

-3 1/3 cups vanilla wafers

-4 ripe bananas, sliced

-2 cups whipped cream



INSTRUCTIONS

Whisk together first 3 ingredients in a small bowl. Whisk together sugar mixture, milk, and 4 egg yolks in a medium-size heavy saucepan until well blended. Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, 6 to 8 minutes or until thickened. Remove from heat; stir in butter and vanilla. Transfer to a medium bowl, cover with plastic wrap, pressing plastic wrap on top of pudding to prevent a film from forming. Refrigerate until chilled, about 2 hours. Remove plastic wrap and stir in sour cream. Layer 3 vanilla wafers in the bottom of each of 8 (6 to 8 oz.) jars. Spoon 1/4 cup pudding mixture on top of wafers, then top with 4 banana slices in each jar. Top each with 2 tablespoons whipped cream, then continue layers once more. Top each jar with a vanilla wafer. Refrigerate 8 hours or overnight before serving.

