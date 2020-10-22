New breast cancer study focused on personalized screening

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A new breast cancer study is coming to UAB that will help evaluate annual mammogram screenings versus a personalized screening.

This new study is called “Wisdom” and was started in California.

When it comes to breast cancer, no two cases are exactly alike, so physicians are constantly looking for new ways to detect and prevent breast cancer.

“The treatment for breast cancer is becoming more and more personalized,” said Dr. Rachael Lancaster, program co-director for Surgery Undergraduate Research Experience (SURE).

Which is why UAB is introducing the new study.

Lancaster said this could change the way women are screened.

“It looks at screening for women and helps women be evaluated for their personal risk. So women either enroll in a personalized screening or the annual screening so it’s a nice option for someone who wants to learn more about their personal risk as far as family history, breast risk, their own personal factors, as well as genetic testing is included as one of the studies as well,” Lancaster said.

Studies like “Wisdom” are what the Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama wants to see.

“Anytime that the scientific community can come up with ideas on the best way to identify and treat breast cancer in women, I think it’s a great thing,” said Jill Carter, president of board of directors for BCRFA.

Carter is also a breast cancer survivor. At 40, she was diagnosed and fought for three and a half years3 and a half years. Now, she fights for more research.

“I’ll be curious to see what this study finds but I do think especially if people are high risk, there could be some value in this personalized approach,” said Carter.

Lancaster said that’s the goal, to see if personalized screening is effective. This is just another step closer to how physicians can detect breast cancer earlier, one scan at a time.

“It means hope to me because I see that the efforts we make are funding important research. Scientific based research that is making a difference,” said Carter.

Lancaster said those annual mammogram screenings are still their biggest recommendation.

Women who want to participate in wisdom have to be between the age of 40 to 74 and to not have breast cancer.

UAB is hoping to enroll around 5,000 women in this study.

For more on the study and how to sign up, click here.

LATEST POSTS