LIST: Back-to-school dates for central Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The following is a tentative list of dates for the opening of schools across central Alabama:

Aug. 5

  • Anniston City Schools

Aug. 10

  • Fairfield City Schools

Aug. 11

  • Attalla City Schools
  • Mountain Brook City Schools
  • Calhoun County Schools
  • Marion County Schools

Aug. 12

  • Trussville City Schools
  • Winston County Schools

Aug. 13

  • Shelby County Schools
  • Oneonta City Schools
  • Lamar County
  • Vestavia Hills City Schools

Aug. 17

  • Alabama School of Fine Arts
  • Etowah County Schools
  • Gadsden City Schools
  • Clay County Schools
  • Pickens County Schools

Aug. 18

  • Bibb County Schools
  • Coosa County Schools

Aug. 19

  • Pelham City Schools
  • Alabaster City Schools
  • Talladega City Schools
  • Homewood City Schools
  • Cullman City Schools
  • Cherokee County Schools

Aug. 20

  • Jasper City Schools
  • Bessemer City Schools
  • Greene County Schools
  • Sylacauga City Schools
  • Tuscaloosa City Schools
  • Tuscaloosa County Schools
  • Hoover City Schools
  • Cullman County Schools
  • St. Clair County Schools (Students with last name A-K go back on this date)
  • Walker County Schools
  • Fayette County Schools
  • Talladega County Schools
  • Leeds City Schools

Aug. 21

  • St. Clair County Schools (students with last name L-Z go back on this date)
  • Pell City Schools
  • St. Clair County Schools

August 24

  • Birmingham City Schools

Aug. 25

  • Tarrant City Schools
  • Midfield City School
  • Jefferson County Schools

Sept. 8

  • Chilton County 

