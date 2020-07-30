LIST: Back-to-school dates for central Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The following is a tentative list of dates for the opening of schools across central Alabama:
Aug. 5
- Anniston City Schools
Aug. 10
- Fairfield City Schools
Aug. 11
- Attalla City Schools
- Mountain Brook City Schools
- Calhoun County Schools
- Marion County Schools
Aug. 12
- Trussville City Schools
- Winston County Schools
Aug. 13
- Shelby County Schools
- Oneonta City Schools
- Lamar County
- Vestavia Hills City Schools
Aug. 17
- Alabama School of Fine Arts
- Etowah County Schools
- Gadsden City Schools
- Clay County Schools
- Pickens County Schools
Aug. 18
- Bibb County Schools
- Coosa County Schools
Aug. 19
- Pelham City Schools
- Alabaster City Schools
- Talladega City Schools
- Homewood City Schools
- Cullman City Schools
- Cherokee County Schools
Aug. 20
- Jasper City Schools
- Bessemer City Schools
- Greene County Schools
- Sylacauga City Schools
- Tuscaloosa City Schools
- Tuscaloosa County Schools
- Hoover City Schools
- Cullman County Schools
- St. Clair County Schools (Students with last name A-K go back on this date)
- Walker County Schools
- Fayette County Schools
- Talladega County Schools
- Leeds City Schools
Aug. 21
- St. Clair County Schools (students with last name L-Z go back on this date)
- Pell City Schools
- St. Clair County Schools
August 24
- Birmingham City Schools
Aug. 25
- Tarrant City Schools
- Midfield City School
- Jefferson County Schools
Sept. 8
- Chilton County
LATEST POSTS
- Authorities searching for 2 missing teens in Talladega County
- SEC goes to conference-only schedule, starting Sept. 26
- BPD: Human remains found in burnt car belong to teen last seen in 2018
- Walker County woman arrested for hindering search for missing man
- Pence campaign bus involved in minor accident in Pennsylvania