Jean Rykaczewski on what you can do to help West Alabama Food Bank

BIRMINGHAM, Ala (WIAT) — Executive Director of the West Alabama Food Bank Jean Rykaczewski talks about what you can do to help the food bank during Support the Food Bank Day, and beyond.

Rykaczewski says the biggest need for the food bank is financial support.

“Really the best thing for us right now is monetary donations,” said Rykaczewski. “We’re having to buy so much food. Usually, we’re able to recover food from grocery stores, and because the grocery stores have run out that means we’re not getting the donations as well.”

Rykaczewski also said while they would accept food donations, they’re having to sort through donations to make sure they are clean of any viruses, so money would be easier for them to manage.

CBS 42 is teaming up to help food banks on our Support the Food Bank Day. You can help support the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama by clicking here, and the West Alabama Food Bank here. Both are asking for monetary donations.

