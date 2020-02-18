Human Trafficking in Central Alabama

(WIAT) — Thursday, we’re taking a deeper dive into a serious problem our local communities are facing. CBS 42 Morning Anchor Alissa Rothermich is reporting on the startling facts surrounding human trafficking and how local law enforcement, city officials, and even schools are addressing this issue.
The I-20 Birmingham-Atlanta corridor: Worst in the nation
Human trafficking: Not necessarily happening where you think
Local communities and a task force fighting against human trafficking
How training is evolving: An interview with the Tuscaloosa Police
Human trafficking education: What schools are doing to protect children
