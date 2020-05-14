How restaurants are adapting to coronavirus

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Coronavirus is affecting local restaurants and their local suppliers in unique ways, forcing many to order far less food than they normally would.

But as dining rooms are beginning to re-open, one local farmer is adapting his business to sell produce directly to consumers.

“It’s been a difficult process to change from the restaurant business back to the public business. But the community has supported us,” Trent Boyd said.

Boyd Harvest Farm in Cullman is now allowing you to buy their produce online.

You’ve already eaten Boyd’s food if you’ve eaten at Chef Frank Stitt’s Birmingham restaurants: Highlands Bar & Grill, Chez Fon Fon, and Bottega. Stitt recently re-opened Botegga and Chez Fon Fon for curbside pickup.

“This is what a chef lives for is these ingredients that are farmed with respect, and care for the soil and with love,” Stitt said.

