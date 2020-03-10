Groundbreaking coronavirus research being conducted right here in Birmingham at UAB

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — UAB doctors know how serious coronaviruses can be.

So when reports started to be released from China about COVID-19, doctors started preparing for the chance it might end up here. Now, they’re involved in an effort that could help make a difference across the globe.

“It is nerve-wracking,” said Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo, director of UAB Division of Infectious Diseases.

Marrazzo has had a heavy workload lately, ever since news of the coronavirus started to break.

“So we’ve all pretty much been on high alert for the last several weeks,” she said.

The last two weeks, Marrazzo’s focus has been almost exclusively on the coronavirus, which presents unique challenges compared to other infections.

“We have not seen the kinds of measures, the quarantine measures, the social isolation measures, now the school closures at a level in the United States where we have really never seen,” she said.

UAB is playing a role in fighting the virus. The school’s division of infectious diseases is participating in a study with the National Institutes of Health with the goal to develop a vaccine for the coronavirus.

“It’s an exhilarating and incredibly anxiety-provoking time,” Marrazzo said.

But past research is helping now because UAB has done many studies related to similar viruses. Marazzo showed CBS 42 a video of some of their past lab work.

Marrazzo says investments in previous research are paying off now.

“We learned from the SARS virus that you could basically use the genetic or gene sequence of the virus to work backward and find a vaccine that could be productive,” she said.

That means the research into coronovirus can move along much more quickly.

“The pace of this has been really unprecedented, and I think it’s a real testament to our investment into the development of vaccines,” Marrazzo said.

Marazzo warns that there is still a lot of work to do. The division hopes to start the first trials of vaccines in humans by April. It could be more than a year and a half before large numbers of people might be able to use the vaccine.

“So people need to understand I think that the pace of vaccine research requires very careful, sequential, iterative assessment of safety and efficacy,” she said.

Whether the studies could move along more quickly given the rapid spread of the virus will be an important question. It will involve a lot of ethical and scientific questions, but Marrazzo encourages people to be realistic about what they expect from the pace of these studies.

