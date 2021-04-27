CBS 42 Storm Team looks back after 10 years since the 2011 Super Outbreak

Check out other CBS 42 “10 Years Later” segments here.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Ten years later, meteorologists across Alabama have their own stories about what they saw on April 27, 2011 during one of the worst tornado outbreaks in the state’s history.

CBS 42 meteorologists Griffin Hardy, Ashley Gann, David Nussbaum and Michael Haynes recently sat down to discuss the tornadoes, as well as what they and others have learned since then.

At the time, Gann was working at the CBS affiliate WAKA in Montgomery while Haynes, an Anniston native, was working in Mississippi.

Watch the full roundtable discussion here.