CBS 42 Storm Team: Hurricane Ready
All day Thursday | Every newscast
(WIAT) — We’re taking a deeper dive into preparations for the peak season for hurricanes and tropical storms in Alabama. Facing the continued threat of COVID-19 during potential evacuations, many towns and cities may have to stretch their resources to keep residents safe. Join us as we take a look at some of the most damaging hurricanes in Alabama and the lessons we’ve learned. Are you hurricane ready? Find out Thursday in our all-day special. Check back later to watch each segment below.
The CBS 42 Morning News with Art Franklin
Hurricane Michael’s impacts in the Wiregrass by CBS 42 Meteorologist Griffin Hardy
The CBS 42 News at Noon
Alabama’s hurricane history by CBS 42 Chief Meteorologist Ashley Gann
The CBS 42 News at 5 p.m.
Katrina: 15 years later by CBS 42 Meteorologist Nate Harrington
Digital Exclusive: Alabama Tropical Weather Round Table hosted by CBS 42 Chief Meteorologist Ashley Gann, joined by meteorologists from across the state
The CBS 42 News at 6 p.m.
Storm chasing on the hurricane front lines by CBS 42 Meteorologist Michael Haynes
The CBS 42 News at 10 p.m.
Hurricanes and COVID-19 by CBS 42 State Capitol Reporter Reshad Hudson
