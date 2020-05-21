BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — During this coronavirus emergency, CBS 42 has started a segment called “Family Time” taking a look at how families are managing work and school now that the parents are teachers.
This week we are featuring the Durena family from Homewood.
LATEST POSTS
- Essential workers push House coronavirus panel for more PPE, unemployment benefits
- Trump threatens to cut funding over expanded mail-in voting
- Democrats push back against Trump by defending mail-in voting
- Michigan lawmakers talk pandemic as Trump visits
- CBS 42 Family Time: The Durena Family