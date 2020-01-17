Birmingham 2020: The Interstate Project

(WIAT) — Has the roadwork in downtown Birmingham been driving you crazy? Well, at least some of your traffic-related headaches will be coming to an end. After having been closed for a year, the I-59/20 bridge is slated to be fully open by the end of the weekend. Monday, we’re taking a deeper dive into the completion of the bridge. In our newscasts, we’ll take a look at the project’s impact on drivers and the economy to determine…was it worth it?

Check back for the following segments:

