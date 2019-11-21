Paying it forward: A story of recovery

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — According to the CDC, Alabama has the highest prescribing rate of opioids in the nation. In the midst of this epidemic, Shelby County working to change the statistics.

Prescription opioids at a Shelby County pharmacy.

CBS 42 Reporter Malique Rankin sat down with one man, who is using his story of recovery as a driving force to help others.

John Steakley said his addiction started as a crutch. He abused alcohol, hydrocodone, and other pills. “Eventually that became a habit, and that became an addiction that really started to negatively affect all areas of my life,” said Steakley.

Eventually, his addiction became harder to hide. “I had a very good friend, that, when I had gone too far, my wife would call. He would come to get me, and I’d wake up at his house.”

His close friend intervened. They not only checked him into a rehabilitation program at UAB, but they also helped cover the costs. “But at the time, it just seems overwhelming,” said Steakley about going to rehab. “No, I didn’t want to go, but I knew I needed it. I knew deep down inside that this was something that I couldn’t handle in my own strength, my own willpower.”

Across Shelby County, the drug task force is working to take drugs off the streets. They post photos on their Facebook page to get the community talking. “We are doing that intentionally. If it stirs a conversation at the dinner table, then we consider that a win,” said Cpt. Clay Hammac.

Hammac oversees the drug task force. He said tracking the opioid epidemic in Shelby County isn’t so simple. “Here’s what I can say, our overdose deaths in Shelby county are down drastically. However, don’t let that number be misleading. Our overdose incidents have increased or remained the same.”

Hammac and Steakley both know, oftentimes an addiction is accidental; when a pain medication prescription creates a dependency. “As we’ve tried to change policy and practice, we now have clinicians who, instead of prescribing a month or two months worth, they’re now prescribing 5 or 7 or 10 days worth of prescription pain medication, and then telling the patient, if you’re still feeling discomfort, come back and see me.”

Since Steakley completed rehabilitation three years ago, he realized the work doesn’t end when the program does. So he decided to do something about it. He founded Unbound Grace Ministries to help others on their journeys in recovery. “My desire for Unbound Grace is to walk with people in the context of their real life,” said Steakley. “After rehab, after sober living. When they come back to their homes, their marriages, their kids, schooling, whatever that is, and learn what it means to live in recovery in the real world.”

While counseling services can be expensive, Steakley’s are 100 percent free. The expenses are covered by private donors who believe in his work.

For resources on addiction, click here. If you’d like to share your story of addiction and/or recovery, please email Malique at mrankin@cbs42.com.

