ALEA cracks down on distracted driving

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — With the fast-paced world we live in now, many drivers are pre-occupied by talking on the phone, looking at emails or sending text messages. Police tell us the dangers of distracted driving is costing lives.

CBS 42’s Cory McGinnis strapped in with Alabama State Trooper Cpl. Steve Smith to find out his take about the dangers on the road. In a matter of minutes, they found several drivers who appeared to be distracted.

Alabama’s new law prohibiting drivers from even holding a cell phone gives police more power to cut down on distracted drivers. “You’re ticketed for your driving behavior,” says Smith.

He says distracted driving is more than just talking on the phone. Sometimes it’s putting on make-up, reaching for a drink, or changing a station. It can be anything that takes the driver’s attention away from the road.

The consequences of a speeding violation are generally looking at $190 to $300 in fines and fees, plus points added on your driving record. Penalties for violating the texting ban include fines of $25 for the first offense, $50 for a second offense and $75 for the third or subsequent offenses.

