Alabama’s Opioid Crisis

(WIAT) — Thursday, take a deeper dive into what many call the state’s most serious epidemic.  These stories will focus on how surrounding counties are combating the problem, the state’s reaction, and the personal stories of opioid addicts.

Check back for the following segments:

Local authors reflect on losing children to opioids by Drew Taylor

Paying it forward: A story of recovery by Malique Rankin

The state government’s fight against opioids
The attorney general’s personal attack against the opioid crisis
by Reshad Hudson

Walker County takes action in the opioid crisis by Hillary Simon

Opioid addicts speak out by Ariana Garza

