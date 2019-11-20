Alabama’s Opioid Crisis

(WIAT) — Thursday, take a deeper dive into what many call the state’s most serious epidemic. These stories will focus on how surrounding counties are combating the problem, the state’s reaction, and the personal stories of opioid addicts.
Check back for the following segments:
Local authors reflect on losing children to opioids by Drew Taylor
Paying it forward: A story of recovery by Malique Rankin
The state government’s fight against opioids
The attorney general’s personal attack against the opioid crisis
by Reshad Hudson
Walker County takes action in the opioid crisis by Hillary Simon
Opioid addicts speak out by Ariana Garza