Alabama’s Most Wanted

Special Reports

All day Thursday. Every newscast.

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Thursday, we’re partnering with Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama to get the word out about Alabama’s most wanted felony suspects. Can you help law enforcement bring a criminal to justice?

Cases #1 | Jefferson County

Suspect Jeannette Deavers is wanted for the attempted murder of her boyfriend. She may be in the Center Point area.

Case #2 | Walker County

Suspect Samuel Ed Farnam III, 19, is wanted for traveling to meet a child for immoral sexual activity. Additional charges are expected. He is now believed to be in the Southern Illinois area.

Case #3 | Shelby County

Suspect Destin Emil Johnson, a registered sex offender, is wanted for a probation violation.

Cases #4, #5| Birmingham

Suspect Michael Lamont Shivers is wanted for capital murder in a drive-by shooting. He is believed to be in the Atlanta area but may occasionally visit Birmingham.

Cases #6| Bessemer

Suspect Eric Levins is wanted for first-degree rape and sodomy. He is believed to be in the Bessemer area.

WEB EXTRA

Inside Crime Stoppers: Searching for Alabama’s Most Wanted by Jessalyn Adams

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

ONE CLASS AT A TIME sponsored by eCO Credit Union

CLICK HERE TO APPLY

CBS 42 College Football Challenge

CLICK HERE TO PLAY!

CBS 42 College Football Saturday

Check out all the latest sports news now!

CBS 42 Community Events

More CBS 42 Community Events