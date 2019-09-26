BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Thursday, we’re partnering with Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama to get the word out about Alabama’s most wanted felony suspects. Can you help law enforcement bring a criminal to justice?

Cases #1 | Jefferson County

Suspect Jeannette Deavers is wanted for the attempted murder of her boyfriend. She may be in the Center Point area.

Case #2 | Walker County

Suspect Samuel Ed Farnam III, 19, is wanted for traveling to meet a child for immoral sexual activity. Additional charges are expected. He is now believed to be in the Southern Illinois area.

Case #3 | Shelby County

Suspect Destin Emil Johnson, a registered sex offender, is wanted for a probation violation.

Cases #4, #5| Birmingham

Suspect Michael Lamont Shivers is wanted for capital murder in a drive-by shooting. He is believed to be in the Atlanta area but may occasionally visit Birmingham.

Cases #6| Bessemer

Suspect Eric Levins is wanted for first-degree rape and sodomy. He is believed to be in the Bessemer area.

