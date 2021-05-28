Watch the full special tonight at 7 p.m. on CBS 42 and a special Facebook Live at 8 p.m.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — In Alabama, opioid addiction has become an epidemic.

According to a recent study by Quotewizard, fatal drug overdoses involving opioids were up over 31% between 2019 and 2020, higher than the national average increase of 27%.

Many in Alabama who are fighting against the opioid epidemic have their own stories about how drugs have affected their lives.

As part of CBS 42’s special report, “Alabama’s Fight Against Opioids,” we spoke to both politicians and everyday people who are doing their part in the fight against opioids.

CBS 42 Morning’s Jack Royer spoke with the family behind the Will Bright Foundation and what they are doing to both honor the memory of their son, as well as help others who struggled as he did.

Those who talked to us about the opioid epidemic include:

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall

Jim Wahlberg, executive director of the Mark Wahlberg Youth Foundation

Dr. Darlene Traffanstedt, Jefferson County Health Department

Towanda Thorne-James, DEA assistant special agent

Dr. Rebekah Savage, UAB division of adolescent medicine

Brent Bonham, recovering heroin addict

Carrie Wimberly, executive director of the Addiction Prevention Coalition

Birmingham Resources:

Recovery Resource Center – (205) 458-3377

ROSS 24/7 Helpline – (844) 307-1760

UAB Beacon Recovery (Adolescents) – (205) 801-5845

Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) Support Group – (205) 616-8867