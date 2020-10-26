Alabama Ghost Stories: Watch Thursday on CBS 42…if you dare

(WIAT) — This Thursday, we’re putting aside our fears and delving into Central Alabama’s most spine-tingling stories. In every newscast, discover another hair-raising tale from some of the area’s most haunted hallows. We’ll unearth the tragic histories behind the mysterious encounters and unexplained apparitions that have been keeping our neighbors up at night.
Tune in…if you dare.
LIVE SCARE SCHEDULE
Through Thursday night, CBS 42 is sharing terrifying tales from the popular 1969 book “13 Alabama Ghosts and Jeffrey” by Kathryn Tucker Windham and Margaret Gillis Figh.
Monday at 8 p.m.
Sherri Jackson reads from “13 Alabama Ghosts and Jeffrey” live on CBS42.com
Tuesday at 8 p.m.
Katherine Mozzone reads from “13 Alabama Ghosts and Jeffrey” live on CBS42.com
Wednesday at 8 p.m.
Ashley Gann reads from “13 Alabama Ghosts and Jeffrey” live on CBS42.com
Thursday at 8 p.m.
Jack Royer reads from “13 Alabama Ghosts and Jeffrey” live on CBS42.com
FRIGHTENING FEATURES
Check back Thursday to find each scary segment below:
Pickens County: The Face in the Courthouse Window by Tim Reid
Etowah County: The Moonlit Road by Malique Rankin
Tuscaloosa County: Death Lights in the Tower by Jack Royer
Shelby County: Girl on Fire by Hillary Simon
Blount County: Old Garner Hotel by Michelle Logan
Jefferson County: Ghost Bridge by Katherine Mozzone
