All day Thursday. Every newscast.

(WIAT) — What does the future hold for Central Alabama? Thursday we’re turning our focus to the impact of next year’s major events, economic projects, and community plans.

Check back for the following segments

West Alabama and Tuscaloosa in 2020 by Tim Reid

Politics in 2020 by Jack Royer

Birmingham in 2020 by Art Franklin

2020: Amazon in Bessemer by Sherri Jackson

Hoover in 2020 by Alissa Rothermich

2020 Sports by Simone Eli