2 Birmingham mothers process children’s struggle with addiction in new memoirs

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — At first glance, it wouldn’t seem Riley Scruggs and Cassidy Cochran had much in common.

Both grew up in Birmingham, but they did not know one another. In high school, Riley was an All-County linebacker for the Briarwood Christian School football team, was a painter and an honors student. Cochran was an actress and singer with dreams of one day using her gifts in Hollywood.

In 2016, both died from heroin and fentanyl overdoses, marking the end of addiction and substance abuse they dealt with for years. Riley, 27, died on Feb. 9 while Cassidy, 22, died on Nov. 11.

Riley and Cassidy were two of the 756 people in Alabama who died from drug overdoses that year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In 2017, that number climbed to 835.

This year, Riley and Cassidy’s mothers wrote memoirs about them, chronicling their struggles with addiction, their deaths and how their families slowly began picking up the pieces of their lives after they were gone. In May, Jan Scruggs published “Today, Tonight, Tomorrow: A Story of a Beautiful Life and Tragic Death, and My Recovery” while Cassidy’s mother, Charla Bocchicchio, wrote “My New Normal: A Mother’s Story of Love and Loss in the Opioid Epidemic,” which came out earlier this month.

While both Scruggs and Bocchicchio detailed the different forms their children’s addictions took, the end result of writing about their experiences was to provide both a form of therapy for themselves and to find a way to give back to other families going through the same heartbreak.

“Every single tear that I shed needed to be worth something,” Scruggs said.

‘Smiley Riley’

Riley Scruggs

Before he was even born, Riley Scruggs was an addict. In “Today, Tonight, Tomorrow,” Jan detailed how Riley’s birth mother had been on heroin for part of her pregnancy and then switched to methadone when she realized she was pregnant.

In fact, Riley spent the first few weeks of his life in the hospital being treated for withdrawal.

Revelations like this are not scarce in Scruggs’ book, rarely holding back her description of how Riley, who was nicknamed “Smiley Riley” as a baby, often felt inadequate, partly due to being biracial at a mostly-white school and another being how he felt he had no identity after his football career was over. It wouldn’t be long after graduating that Riley began abusing alcohol and drugs.

Scruggs also didn’t hold back when she wrote about how Riley’s slide into addiction cost him full-ride scholarships to UAB and Auburn University, unfinished drug treatment programs, days on end when no one knew where he was to how drug dealers continued to text him after he died.

Scruggs, a teacher at Briarwood Christian School, admitted that at Riley’s lowest points, she felt shame when friends would ask about him.

“People would ask how Riley was doing, but there was nothing going right in his life because of his decisions,” she said.

However, she felt it was important to show a full picture of who Riley was, from his best moments to his lowest. To Scruggs, she made a conscious effort to show how Riley’s addictions did not define him, how his art and intelligence were a couple of the many things that made him special.

To her, that was a way of overcoming the stigma of drug addiction as some kind of character flaw.

“I felt some embarrassment, but when I started writing that book, I felt there there was nothing I should hold back if it could help people,” she said.

Jan Scruggs

Just as much as Scruggs’ book is about Riley, it is about her and her family and how they tried to keep going once he was gone. Scruggs does not shy from the depression she felt in her first year without Riley, but said the family became stronger because of it.

“The family became much more of a unit,” she said. “We constantly talked about not grieving without hope and it gave us a reason to call one another, to not withdraw and mourn.”

Like her family, Scruggs stressed the importance of an addict having a support system and for families and friends to have one another.

“To be able to admit the vulnerability, that you have something that you can’t tackle on their own, is just hard,” she said. “No one can beat heroin on their own.”

Not just another statistic

Cassidy Cochran

Like Scruggs, Charla Bocchicchio knew that writing about her daughter was one way to hold onto her feelings and memories of her.

“I realized very quickly that my relationship with Cassidy now only existed in flashbacks,” Bocchicchio wrote in the prologue to “My New Normal.” “Photographs helped, but the harsh realization that there would be no more photographs of her cut me like a knife.”

However, unlike Scruggs, Bocchicchio’s processing of Cassidy’s death took on a very public face early on, originally captured in her blog “My New Normal,” which she wrote and updated for over a year.

“I realized early on that I was on this journey and I didn’t want to stop writing,” she said. “It was therapeutic for me.”

Throughout “My New Normal,” Bocchiccio goes to great lengths to describe how beautiful Cassidy was, how funny she was, how upbeat she was. However, Bocchiccio never held back when talking about her daughter’s struggles, which started long before she tried heroin for the first time at 15 years old. In the book, Bocchiccio detailed how Cassidy suffered early on with depression and anxiety, as well as multiple suicide attempts and hospital stays from the time she was 13. Later on, Cassidy was diagnosed with Borderline Personality Disorder.

“While she was alive and going through all of it, there’s this kind of shroud that covers the family of this shame and embarrassment,” Bocchiccio said. “You don’t share it because you’re embarrassed.”

Charla Bocchiccio

However, when Cassidy died, Bocchiccio and her ex-husband, Chris Cochran, did what would have seemed impossible to some: they told the world about their daughter’s struggles in her obituary, which went viral.

“Cassidy now joins the ever expanding list of daughters, sons, sisters, brothers, and grandchildren taken far too soon by this growing healthcare epidemic,” Mike wrote in the obituary. “But, please remember, Cassidy isn’t just a statistic, she was our sunshine, even when she kept us awake with worry.”

However, Bocchiccio admitted that during the darkest parts of Cassidy’s addiction, she wished her daughter was dead.

“As a parent, you can only watch your child suffer for so long before it occurs to you that things might be better if they could be put out of their misery, to be released from their otherwise unstoppable pain,” she wrote in the book.

Like many parents of addicts who die from their disease, Bocchiccio said there were times when she would unexpectedly break down and cry in the wake of her daughter’s death. Three years later, she still has her episodes, but she has more hope than she did before, mostly because she allowed herself to feel all the emotions that accompanied Cassidy’s death.

“For me, it works because if I can feel everything fully as I grieve, I can work through it rather than stuff it down and pretend like it doesn’t bother me,” she said.

Like Scruggs, Bocchiccio hopes her book can help someone to look at addiction in a different way and to loosen the stigma around it.

“I think the more we share our stories, the more we realize we’re all connected,” she said. “That’s when the stigma is closer to being removed.”

