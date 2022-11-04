CBS 42 and Publix are proud to support the Boy Scouts of America in their annual drive for the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama!

“Scouting for Food” is the Greater Alabama Council’s one-of-a-kind service project. Thousands of Scouts, parents, and leaders hit the streets on the 1st Saturday in November to distribute door hangers to homes in their area. Residents place bags of non-perishable food items on their doorstep the following week for the Scouts to pick up and deliver to the Community Food Bank.

Please watch for door hangers in YOUR neighborhood November 4 through 8, and do your part to make a difference for families facing hunger right here in Alabama.

To make a cash donation directly to the Community Food Bank, click here. CBS 42 and Publix thank you for your generous spirit.