If your kid is excited about Clifford the Big Red Dog, they’ll love these gifts

Originally, Norman Bridwell was going to call his big red dog Tiny, but his wife talked him out of it, saying Clifford was a better name.

What are the best Clifford the Big Red Dog toys for kids?

It has been almost 60 years since Scholastic published Norman Bridwell’s “Clifford the Big Red Dog.” On November 10, 2021, Paramount Pictures will release a live-action movie based on the beloved Clifford story that will open in theaters and on Paramount Plus.

In a CBS17 interview, actress Darby Camp shares that in the upcoming film she plays Emily Elizabeth, a lonely young girl who is being bullied at school. When Emily Elizabeth finds a tiny red dog that she loves so much, her life begins to change.

Reasons to get excited about “Clifford the Big Red Dog”

Clifford has a long history of entertaining children

Clifford the Big Red Dog is an established fictional character that was brought to life by a commercial artist named Norman Bridwell. Clifford was the realization of Norman’s childhood dreams of owning a dog that was as big as a horse, and the human star of the book, Emily Elizabeth, was named after Norman’s daughter. The first book was published 58 years ago by Scholastic, a company so enamored with Clifford that the dog became its mascot. Over the years, there have been numerous Clifford books, two animated series, an animated film and now the upcoming live-action movie.

The movie is full of magic

“Clifford the Big Red Dog” is an uplifting film that encourages joy and wonder. When a bullied young girl named Emily Elizabeth (Darby Camp) finds Clifford as a puppy, she asks the magical animal rescuer Mr. Bridwell (John Cleese) how big he will get. He tells her that Clifford’s size will depend on how much she will love him. As the title of the film suggests, Emily Elizabeth loves Clifford so much that he grows to an incredible size.

The movie features amazing talent

The cast of “Clifford the Big Red Dog” features a number of incredibly talented actors and comedians. Darby Camp, the star of the film, has been seen on TV in “NOS4A2” and “Big Little Lies,” while her costar Jack Whitehall (who plays Uncle Casey Howard) most recently starred alongside Dwayne Johnson in Disney’s “Jungle Cruise.” Izaac Wang, from “Good Boys” and “Raya and the Last Dragon,” plays the next-door neighbor Owen Yu in the film. The rest of the cast features a variety of notable individuals including John Cleese, Kenan Thompson, Horatio Sanz, David Alan Grier, Russell Peters, Paul Rodriguez and Tovah Feldshuh.

The experience goes beyond the screen

Whether they’re watching “Dune,” the latest Marvel movie or a beloved children’s classics such as “Curious George,” audiences can continue enjoying a film long after they leave the movie theater. When it comes to Clifford the big red dog and his story, there are dozens of books, DVDs and a wide variety of toys that you can purchase to join him on his many adventures for years to come.

Best Clifford the Big Red Dog toys

“Clifford the Big Red Dog” (Classic Storybook)

This book is where Clifford’s adventures with Emily Elizabeth began. The original story of the big red dog is available in hardcover and paperback, or as a Kindle e-book or audiobook.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

“Clifford’s Really Big Movie” (DVD)

Before this year’s live-action film, there was a feature-length animated movie starring John Ritter as the voice of Clifford. Released in 2004, this story follows Clifford as he joins a traveling animal show called “Larry’s Amazing Animals.”

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Pillow Pets Clifford the Big Red Dog Plush Toy

The reason Clifford grew so big was that Emily Elizabeth loved him so much. With this cuddly companion, your child can hug Clifford all day long, then sleep with him at night by transforming him into a big red pillow.

Where to buy: Sold by Bed Bath & Beyond and Amazon

Funko Pop! Clifford with Emily Elizabeth

These popular collectibles are suitable for fans of all ages. The set features both Clifford and Emily Elizabeth.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Clifford The Big Red Dog Toddler Backpack

This Clifford-themed backpack is perfect for young Clifford fans. It features padded straps and multiple interior and exterior pockets. The backpack can also be personalized with your child’s name (up to nine characters).

Where to buy: Sold by Bed Bath & Beyond

