The original version of Minecraft was developed entirely by one person, Markus Persson (aka “Notch”), who sold it to Microsoft for $2.5 billion.

Which Minecraft games are best?

The first Minecraft game was released in 2009, and its cultural impact is still felt today. The game has spawned a media franchise, including merchandise, conventions and spinoff titles. While the original continues to be updated, it’s worth trying out some of the other games.

The best Minecraft game today is the original, packaged as the Minecraft Windows 10 Starter Collection. This bundle contains a code for the base game as well as a collection of skins, texture packs and 700 MineCoins for buying add-ons in the store.

What to know before you buy a Minecraft game

Minecraft is an open-world sandbox

One of the best parts of Minecraft is in its depth and open nature. You decide what you want to do. Whether you want to build the biggest castle, discover dungeons underground or raise a modest farm, you have complete freedom to do so. You can even play with others online or via co-op. If you’re the type of gamer who needs guidance or direction, you may not enjoy the sandbox design of Minecraft.

Minecraft has an ending

Long-time players may be surprised to know that yes, there is an end to Minecraft. It just takes a lot of work and dedication to get there. You will not only need to learn the game’s basic systems such as mining, crafting, farming and fighting, but you will also need to follow in-depth guides about finding the right materials and crafting the exact objects to get to the ending. But once you reach it, you won’t be disappointed.

The Minecraft spinoffs are completely different

Although they maintain Minecraft’s signature blocky look, the other Minecraft games, such as Telltale’s “Minecraft: Story Mode” and “Minecraft: Dungeons,” are totally different beasts. The former is closer to a choose-your-own-story adventure game, whereas the latter is a dungeon-crawling RPG.

What to look for in a quality Minecraft game

Developer/publisher marks

Always ensure that the Minecraft game is published by Microsoft and developed by Mojang. There are some websites that try to sell knockoff versions or bootleg copies of Minecraft, so it is important to familiarize yourself with the authentic logos before purchasing a ripoff or counterfeit copy.

Authentic codes and discs

On a similar note, be sure to get the digital download code or game disc from reputable sources. There have been reports of customers attempting to purchase the game through third-party sellers and receiving blank or corrupted discs or used game codes.

Additional content

Newer bundles of Minecraft will come with additional content, such as skins for your character, texture packs to make the world appear different (such as a Mario-themed world for the Nintendo Switch version), and MineCoins for purchasing additional content online. While you can definitely purchase just the base game, nowadays you can get the additional content at no additional cost.

How much you can expect to spend on a Minecraft game

On the low end of the spectrum, expect to pay roughly $20 for a Minecraft game, the usual going rate for the spinoff games. At the other end, expect to pay roughly $50 for the Master collection, which comes chock-full of content.

Minecraft game FAQ

Do I need to play online?

A. Although there are modes to play online with others, this is not required. You can play in your own world offline, without an internet connection. If you are getting the digital version of the game, you will first need to download the title, but after that you can continue to play offline.

What’s the difference between the base game and the Master/Starter collection?

A. The Master and Starter collection versions of the game come with additional content packs, including texture packs, skins and coins. Aside from that, it is the exact same game, and both collections come with the base game.

What’s the best Minecraft game to buy?

Top Minecraft game

Minecraft Starter Collection

What you need to know: For newcomers or players looking to try the game on a different system, the Starter Collection comes with everything you need to get started plus some extra goodies.

What you’ll love: Not only does it come with the base game, but it includes 700 MineCoins and the Starter Pack DLC, which consists of mash-ups, texture packs, skin packs and more.

What you should consider: You can always get the add-ons from the store or get just the base game if you don’t care about the DLC.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Minecraft game for the money

Minecraft Master Collection

What you need to know: For people who want the base game and a whole pack of fun content at a low price, the Master Collection is an awesome bundle of value.

What you’ll love: Besides the main game, it comes with 1000 Minecoins, the Starter Pack DLC and the Creators Pack DLC.

What you should consider: If you’re not interested in different packs, you may be paying extra.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Minecraft: Story Mode

What you need to know: From Telltale Games, makers of “The Walking Dead” story games, “Minecraft: Story Mode” is a choose-your-own-adventure-type game where you make choices across eight episodes.

What you’ll love: Enjoy a Minecraft story where the events and dialogue changes based on your personal decisions, making it your own adventure.

What you should consider: Don’t expect any of the open-world elements such as mining, crafting or exploration — this is more of a linear story told through cutscenes and dialogue options.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

