Which ‘Dora the Explorer’ toys are best?

“Dora the Explorer” has remained a staple in modern children’s cartoons, leading many kids to want replicas from the show to act out their own scenes from the universe. “Dora the Explorer” toys come in many forms, including plush “Dora the Explorer” toys, replicas of Dora’s backpack, and more.

This Plush “Dora the Explorer” Toy features a detachable backpack and map for playtime and soft, plush material that’s suitable for fans of just about any age.

What to know before you buy ‘Dora the Explorer’ toys

Types of ‘Dora the Explorer’ toys

The type of toy you should get depends on the person who will be playing with it. Thankfully, there are many different types of “Dora the Explorer” toys available. “Dora the Explorer” toys can be found as plush dolls, coloring books, figurines and several other types of toys. Knowing what type of toy you want to buy may help narrow down the options during your search.

Size

Certain “Dora the Explorer” toys are larger or smaller than others, which may also influence your purchase — especially if you’re planning on gifting it to a young child. “Dora the Explorer” toys can be found in the form of both small figurines and large plush dolls, so choosing the right size shouldn’t be too difficult.

What to look for in a quality ‘Dora the Explorer’ toy

Age-appropriate

For young children, small pieces can present a safety threat, so going with something larger, softer and less likely to be choked on may be the safest bet. Still, older children often prefer toys that are a little more engaging, so they may not enjoy something as simple as a plush doll as much. Of course, it also depends on the child. Finding a “Dora the Explorer” toy that is age-appropriate can help ensure your recipient gets the most out of your purchase rather than keeping it at the bottom of the toy bin.

Interactive play

Most “Dora the Explorer” toys include some element of interactive play, including things like Dora’s backpack and a removable map. A toy can be interactive as simply as offering the child a way to play or including a few different items to use together. While “Dora the Explorer” coloring books are interactive in a slightly different way, they’re also appreciated for the fun and engagement they offer to their owners.

Preferred character(s)

If your child or gift recipient has a favorite character from “Dora the Explorer,” that may also be worth considering when choosing which toy to buy. Characters from “Dora the Explorer” include Dora herself, Boots the monkey, Swiper, Dora’s parents, the backpack and the map, among others.

How much you can expect to spend on ‘Dora the Explorer’ toys

Depending on what you’re looking for in “Dora the Explorer” toys, you can find a range of products at different price points. Most cheap “Dora the Explorer” toys will cost as little as $8, while most average-priced models will range from $15-$50.

‘Dora the Explorer’ toys FAQ

Where can you find ‘Dora the Explorer’ Boots toys?

A. You can find toys depicting the “Dora the Explorer” monkey character Boots from several online retailers. In particular, Amazon sells a few different versions of Boots, including a plush Boots toy from “Dora the Explorer.”

Do they make ‘Dora the Explorer’ backpack toys?

A. The “Dora the Explorer” backpack is iconic, and as such, you can find several different models sporting the bag with a face’s look. “Dora the Explorer” backpack toys will vary in style, material, size and functionality, though the vast majority will also include the map, another common character on the show.

What are the best ‘Dora the Explorer’ toys to buy?

Top ‘Dora the Explorer’ toys

ETN Plush “Dora the Explorer” Toy with Detachable Backpack

What you need to know: This simple plush “Dora the Explorer” toy includes a removable backpack with a map, in addition to being extremely soft and suitable for kids of nearly all ages.

What you’ll love: This plush “Dora the Explorer” doll is great for fans of the show, featuring three individual pieces that make it easy to act out your own episodes. It includes a Dora plush doll and a removable backpack and map.

What you should consider: Some buyers were looking for “Dora the Explorer” accessories instead of the main character herself.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top ‘Dora the Explorer’ toys for the money

LXSLFY Plush “Dora the Explorer” Toy Backpack with Map

What you need to know: For children that like to pretend they are Dora, this plush version of Dora’s backpack is as soft as can be and offers a great way to role-play the show.

What you’ll love: This soft backpack is rated for children over 2 years old and stands about 10 inches tall, featuring adjustable straps and a large top-loaded pocket for goods. It also comes with a removable map that’s stowed in one of two elastic side pockets.

What you should consider: This Dora backpack plush toy arrived a little dirty for some buyers, causing it to need replacement.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Gioobbt Plush Monkey Character Boots “Dora the Explorer” Toy

What you need to know: Another excellent plush toy, this stuffed animal depicts Boots from “Dora the Explorer,” the talking monkey sidekick that helps Dora on her quests.

What you’ll love: Featuring a soft, 8-inch plush design, this Boots stuffed animal works great for fans of the show of varying ages due to its soft material. This Boots plush toy from “Dora the Explorer” also goes great with other plush toys from the show.

What you should consider: Many buyers decided to go with toys that depicted “Dora the Explorer” herself, rather than choosing toys of Boots the monkey.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Peter McGuthrie writes for BestReviews.

