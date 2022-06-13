Which Angry Birds Star Wars product is best?

Angry Birds is a wildly popular video game that began its run in 2009 on mobile platforms. It grew so quickly that it became the face of mobile gaming around the world. The franchise has since expanded into creating several other well-known games for consoles and PC, as well as films and animated TV shows. The popularity of the brand caught the eyes of the owners of the Star Wars franchise, who partnered with Angry Birds for their own version of the game.

Alongside the new game, several other products launched from this collaboration. The best Angry Birds Star Wars product is the Angry Birds Star Wars Jenga Hoth Battle Game, which brings the fun of launching birds into the real world. Here, you can launch Angry Princess Leia and Angry Luke Skywalker into a wall of ice blocks from the planet Hoth.

What to know before you buy a Angry Birds Star Wars product

Mobile game

The mobile game is where it all started for Angry Birds. It’s seen billions of downloads in over 10 years of development and has spawned several different versions of the game. In the original game, the idea was to launch a bunch of flightless birds into a group of pigs who are stealing your eggs. The pigs are protected by various structures that you’re meant to knock over. The Angry Birds Star Wars game is similar — you can use the power of The Force to retrieve the secret Pig Star plans from Darth Lord of the Pigs.

Angry Birds characters

The cast of characters in Angry Birds has become more alive with the adaptation of movies and TV shows from the franchise. Red is the main character and the face of the Angry Birds — you could say he’s the angriest bird of them all. There’s the yellow bird known as Chuck, who’s the quickest, while Bomb is much slower but very explosive. There’s also Stella, Terence and Matilda, who each have their own unique characteristics. The birds reside on Bird Island and must protect their eggs from the troublesome green pigs, including their leader, Leonard.

Star Wars characters

Star Wars characters are certainly more recognizable than the Angry Birds, but it’s good to remind yourself of who you’ll be seeing in bird form. In the Angry Birds Star Wars game, you’ll see many of the main characters from the popular sci-fi franchise, as each bird takes the form of a different Star Wars character. Luke Skywalker is played by Red, Han Solo is Chuck, Princess Leia is Stella the pink bird, and of course, the pigs are a part of the Empire’s Pigtroopers.

What to look for in a quality Angry Birds Star Wars product

Jenga

Jenga is the perfect game for an Angry Birds collaboration. The original Jenga game is all about knocking over a carefully built structure. The Angry Birds Star Wars Jenga game is a collaboration for the ages, where players use soft birds to slingshot at structures to try and knock them down. The Star Wars themes include The Fighter, which is based around the Tie Fighter ship, and Death Star Game, which focuses on the Pig Empire’s evil Pig Star. There are also smaller Jenga games set in Tatooine and Hoth.

Plushies

No Angry Birds toy collection would be complete without a plushie. Although these birds are technically angry, they sure do look adorable when in stuffed animal form. The Star Wars franchise also worked with Angry Birds on a collection of plush toys. These include large plush toys perfect for your bedroom or couch decoration, as well as small versions that you can clip on your backpack. The characters are Princess Leia, Darth Vader, Luke Skywalker, Pigtroopers and even an Angry Bird Yoda.

Video games

The original Angry Birds game was played on mobile. However, if you aren’t much of a mobile gamer and have become partial to console or PC gaming, you can find new iterations of the game built for these platforms. Console and PC gaming are inherently higher-quality than mobile games because of the higher frame rate and faster processing speeds. If you’re seeking the highest-quality Angry Birds Star Wars gaming experience, look to your Xbox, PlayStation or PC. You can purchase this game on all consoles, including the Nintendo Wii and PlayStation Vita.

How much you can expect to spend on an Angry Birds Star Wars product

Angry Birds Star Wars products cost $25-$35.

Angry Birds Star Wars product FAQ

Does Angry Birds still have a mobile game?

A. Yes, Angry Birds is currently available on mobile gaming platforms like Apple’s App Store and the Google Play store. The games were removed from these stores for some time due to the company having issues developing and updating the games. However, they’re back as of June 2021.

Are there Angry Birds movies?

A. The Angry Birds franchise has released two full-length feature films based on the popular mobile game. The original movie was released in 2016 and starred Jason Sudeikis, with a follow-up sequel three years later in 2019.

What’s the best Angry Birds Star Wars product to buy?

Top Angry Birds Star Wars product

Angry Birds Star Wars Jenga Hoth Battle Game

What you need to know: Jenga meets Angry Birds Star Wars in this fun-filled live-action game featuring blocks and throwable birds.

What you’ll love: These Star Wars Angry Birds can be launched into the air using a slingshot device that comes with the game. The game challenges you to launch your Angry Birds into the air and knock over as many Jenga blocks as you can. This game in particular is based around the planet Hoth from the “Star Wars” films and features blocks of ice.

What you should consider: The game is very simple by nature and can become boring after a short period of time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Angry Birds Star Wars product for the money

Angry Birds Star Wars Princess Leia Plush

What you need to know: This silly Angry Birds Star Wars plush toy features a pink bird with Princess Leia’s iconic space buns hairstyle.

What you’ll love: Stella the pink Angry Bird and Princess Leia from Star Wars combine in this plushie. This fully round stuffed toy is about 18 inches in diameter, making it quite a large plush toy to add to your bedroom decor.

What you should consider: This toy doesn’t have sound effects or light up.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Angry Birds Stars Wars Xbox 360 Game

What you need to know: Play the popular Angry Birds game with a Star Wars twist in this thrilling Xbox 360 video game.

What you’ll love: The Angry Birds game is very similar to the popular mobile game; however, in this version, you’re taken to Star Wars-themed locations like Tatooine and Hoth. You also use Star Wars birds such as Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia. There are 20 levels in total for this multiplayer Xbox game. It can also be played using the new Xbox Series X and S.

What you should consider: This game only offers around 25 hours of gameplay before it gets repetitive.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

