Best outdoor games for teenagers

Games like croquet, cornhole and badminton are often associated with outdoor games, but more recently, many have been reimagined into fun new games.

Outdoor games for teenagers

Between school, extracurricular activities and potentially work, teenagers don’t often have that much free time. When they do, it’s tempting to spend it indoors on social media, playing video games or watching the latest series on TV. If you’re looking for ways to get your teen off the couch and outside, check out some outdoor games that can bring the family together and entertain your teens.

Believe it or not, horseshoes and cornhole aren’t the only quick games you can play outdoors. Each year, new outdoor games hit the market, and many of them are great for teens. If you’re looking to spend some more time outside this year, getting a fun game to play with friends and family will give you a fun way to spend more time outside.

Fun outdoor games for teenagers

Play a giant board game

As fun as video games can be, some board games never get old. Beating a friend at Connect Four or checkers is just as satisfying today as it was when the games were initially released. If you’re looking for an excuse to get outside more often, giant board games can make for hours of fun in the sun.

Giantville Tumbling Timber Toy

This enormous game is similar to a large-scale Jenga. The sturdy blocks last an incredibly long time, and they fit into a convenient carrying case for easy transport.

GoSports Giant Dark Wood Stain 4 in a Row

This stylish-yet-enormous game is played the same way as Connect Four. The game pieces are durable plastic, and the board is straightforward to assemble. If you decide to take it with you on a camping trip or to a friend’s house, it folds down into a well-built storage case.

Hey! Play! Nontraditional Giant Wooden Blocks Tower Stacking Game

This fun twist on the traditional stacking-block format includes colored blocks and dice that tell you which color block to pull on your turn.

Build an obstacle course

American Ninja Warrior became a cultural phenomenon when it burst onto the scene in 2009, following the original Japanese series that debuted in 1997. It’s easy to find yourself on the edge of your seat as you watch the contestants fight their way through difficult obstacles for glory.

What better way to spend time outside than becoming a ninja warrior yourself? These products will give you everything you need to set up an outdoor obstacle course.

Flybold Ninja Obstacle Course Line Kit

This kit comes with a 40-foot slackline that can hold up to 300 pounds, along with a twin-gear ratchet to ensure it’s tight. Flybold’s obstacle course kit also includes four gymnastic rings, two fist holds and two monkey bars. After traversing the course using your hand and arm strength, you can remove the obstacles and convert this kit into a slackline that tests your balance.

TOPNEW 12 Ninja Tree Climbing Holds

Give your obstacle course some added height with these tree climbing holds. TOPNEW’s colorful climbing holds can support up to 230 pounds. The holds come in three different shapes that you can alternate, making the course more challenging.

Fofana Ninja Warrior Obstacle Course

At 65 feet, this kit is significantly longer than many others. In addition to traditional monkey bars and gymnastic rings, this kit includes unique spinning wheels and freestyle rings for added difficulty.

Play Disc Golf

Disc golf is a relaxing way to spend a day and a super fun sport to play casually or learn to master. You need less space to play than you do with regular golf, and you don’t have to pay to use many of the courses.

You can even buy a basket and set up a putting area in your backyard at a relatively low cost.

Park & Sun Sports Portable Disc Golf Basket and Disc Set

With this kit, you have everything that you need to get started playing disc golf. Although the included discs are not as high-quality as those made by brands like Innova or Discraft, they’re great for learning how to play.

Innova Disc Golf DX 3-Disc Set

This affordable set gives you three of Innova’s longest-running discs for less than $30. The Leopard is a skillful long-range driver, whereas the Shark is one of Innova’s most popular mid-range discs. When you’re ready to putt, the included Aviar makes for an excellent choice.

Give Cornhole a try

It may seem old-school by today’s standards, but cornhole has withstood the test of time for a reason. Cornhole is a fun way to spend the day and can be played casually or competitively.

Coca-Cola Cornhole Outdoor Game Set

These fun Coca-Cola-themed cornhole boards fold down in seconds. This set is standard size, and it’s sort of heavy, so it isn’t the easiest to transport.

Himal Collapsible Portable Corn Hole Boards

These highly portable cornhole boards are perfect for taking with you on the go. Unlike other cornhole boards, the whole set weighs less than four pounds. Still, this kit is surprisingly durable and holds up to the weight of the beanbags.

Play a less traditional outdoor game

Spikeball

Spikeball is a fun four-player game similar to ping pong, except it’s played with your hand instead of a paddle, and there are no boundaries after the ball hits the net. To serve, a player bounces the ball off the net then the other team has three touches to bounce the ball back. When a player can’t return the ball, the opposing team gets the point. If you also purchase the Spikebuoy, you can amp up the fun and move the game to the pool.

Watersports Streammachine Bulzibucket

Bulzibucket feels like a cross between cornhole and ski-ball. You play by throwing the balls at the bucket in hopes of it landing in the smallest cup in the center, as it has the highest point value.

