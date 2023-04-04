Which ‘Rainbow High’ dolls are best?

It seems like every other day there’s a new type of doll that’s all the rage. It’s not Barbies, Cabbage Patch Kids or Bratz anymore. Among the most popular dolls currently are “Rainbow High” ones, which made their debut in mid-2020. These dolls represent the colors of the rainbow, which gives them their name. There’s even a TV series about them on Netflix.

Even though these dolls are still fairly new, there are already dozens of them to collect — not to mention the range of accessories and playsets you can get for them.

What to know before you buy a ‘Rainbow High’ doll

Collections

“Rainbow High” dolls are available in several lines, including the main “Rainbow High” line and the Shadow High line. Most of these lines have seen multiple waves of dolls released, called series. On top of these are limited, special and collector’s editions separate from other lines and series.

There are currently four series of the main “Rainbow High” line; multiple limited, special and collector’s edition dolls; six themed lines such as “winter break” or “cheerleader squad” and two series of the “Shadow High” spinoff line.

Cost

A doll on its own typically costs $15 to $25. Packages with more than one doll or with a range of accessories can cost up to $100.

What are the best ‘Rainbow High’ dolls to buy?

“Rainbow High” Karma Nichols Doll Set

This series two line Karma doll set has a collection of clothes including two tank tops, two skirts, two sets of shoes and a jacket. There are two hangers to keep the clothes organized and a stand to display it.

Sold by Amazon

“Rainbow High” Lila Yamamoto Doll Set

This series four line Lila doll set has a collection of clothes, such as two pairs of shoes and accessories such as a pair of earrings and a comb. There’s also a stand to display it.

Sold by Amazon

“Rainbow High” My Runway Friend Amaya Raine Doll Set

This My Runway Friends series one Amaya doll set is 2 feet tall and comes with an accessory set that includes bracelets and a ring that can be worn by your child.

Sold by Amazon

“Rainbow High” Mila Berrymore Doll Set

This series four Mila doll set includes two outfits you can mix and match with, two sets of shoes, a pair of earrings, a comb and a stand to display it.

Sold by Amazon

“Rainbow High” Amaya Raine Doll Set

This Junior High series two Amaya doll set is slightly shorter than the main line of dolls, representing her younger age. The set includes several pieces of clothing and accessories such as a backpack.

Sold by Amazon

“Rainbow High” Bella Parker Doll Set

This Junior High series two Bella doll set includes a backpack and a comb to keep her hair looking perfect. The set also includes several pieces of clothing, such as socks and shoes.

Sold by Amazon

“Rainbow High” Jewel Richie Doll Set

This series four Jewel doll set includes many accessories such as multiple bracelets, a choker and a pair of earrings. It also bundles in two complete outfits and a stand for displaying it.

Sold by Amazon

“Rainbow High” Skyler Bradshaw Doll Set

This Winter Break series one Skylar doll set includes everything needed to stay warm and have fun on the ski slopes, including jackets and a snowboard. There are also some stylish clothes for a night out at the lodge.

Sold by Amazon

“Rainbow High” Meena Fleur Doll Set

This series four Meena doll set is vibrantly orange and gold, making it a perfect gift for a child who loves those colors. Two complete outfits and a range of accessories such as six bracelets round out the set.

Sold by Amazon

“Rainbow High” Sabrina St. Cloud Doll Set

This Rainbow Vision series one Sabrina doll set includes everything needed to make Sabrina a star, including a microphone and all the makeup-related accessories a doll could ever need.

Sold by Amazon

“Rainbow High” Heather Grayson Doll Set

This “Shadow High” series one Heather doll set breaks the “Rainbow High” mold by going grayscale rather than colorful. It still includes two outfits and a stand like most “Rainbow High” doll sets.

Sold by Amazon

“Rainbow High” Natasha Zima Doll Set

This “Shadow High” series one Natasha doll set is made of nothing but white, in sharp contrast to almost every other “Rainbow High” doll set of any line or series.

Sold by Amazon

“Rainbow High” Delilah Fields Doll Set

This series four Delilah doll set comes with her hair pre-styled with the use of gel. Just wash it carefully and you can then use the included comb to style it as you wish.

Sold by Amazon

“Rainbow High” Nicole Steel Doll Set

This “Shadow High” series one Nicole doll set includes more individual pieces of clothing than most “Rainbow High” doll sets, including a pair of socks and two jackets. It has a stand for displaying it.

Sold by Amazon

“Rainbow High” Special-Edition Storm Twins Doll Set

This “Shadow High” special edition includes two dolls — Naomi and Veronica Storm — instead of the usual one and includes multiple pieces of clothing and accessories, plus stands to display both dolls.

Sold by Amazon

“Rainbow High” Uma Vanhoose Doll Set

This “Shadow High” Rainbow Vision series one Uma doll set is ready to shred, thanks to the included guitar and guitar case. It also has several pieces of clothing and accessories, plus a display stand.

Sold by Amazon

“Rainbow High” Shanelle Onyx Doll Set

This “Shadow High” series one Shanelle doll set is almost entirely black, save for the grayscale skirt. There are several accessories, including two onyx teardrop-shaped earrings, and a display stand.

Sold by Amazon

“Rainbow High” Fashion Studio With Avery Styles Doll Set

This collector’s edition Avery doll set includes enough clothes and two colored wigs to make more than 300 unique outfits. Avery is exclusive to this set.

Sold by Amazon

“Rainbow High” Krystal Bailey Doll Set

This Junior High series two Krystal doll set is ready for school thanks to its backpack and comb. The pleasant purple colors of her clothes and accessories help her stand out from the crowd.

Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jordan Woika writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.