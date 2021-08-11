Best Hasbro games

Hasbro was founded in 1923, and used to be known as Hassenfield Brothers before shortening their name in 1968.

Which Hasbro game is the best?

Hasbro is one of the biggest names in board games, and they have a great selection of exciting titles. With classics like Clue, Battleship and Connect 4, alongside new games like Speak Out and Deer Pong, there’s plenty of fun games to pick from. By comparing Hasbro’s most popular games, you’ll get a clear picture of which one is best for you.

What to know before you buy a Hasbro game

Hasbro owns more than just board games

Hasbro’s selection of board games is top-notch, but they have even more to offer. Hasbro owns Magic: the Gathering—a collectible trading card game that has become increasingly popular. If you’re looking for something less structured, Hasbro also owns Nerf and Play-Doh.

Hasbro games have recommended age ranges

Some board games have smaller pieces than others and may not be appropriate for small children that could choke on them. Hasbro labels the games with a recommended age range to account for small pieces and rules that young children may not understand. Hasbro also has several games that are only meant for adults, such as Raising Hell and the Lie Detector Game.

Hasbro games have an average game time

Games like Monopoly are known for the lengthy amount of time it takes to finish a game. If you’re looking for an excellent way to fill an afternoon, titles like Monopoly and Risk are ideal. You may also want a game that you can finish in twenty minutes, like Connect 4 or Guess Who. Hasbro lists the expected length of time it takes to play on many of its games, and some even feature alternate rules to make the game shorter.

What to look for in a quality Hasbro game

A theme you’ll enjoy

Many of Hasbro’s board games have been licensed several times, allowing you to choose a game with a fun theme such as Pokemon, Stranger Things or Despicable Me. The original versions of the games are still great, but you might have even more fun playing as Pikachu, Gru and other well-known characters. Many of the special edition board games have their own unique rules that reflect the theme and give you a fresh new way to enjoy the game.

Pieces

If your children are playing the game with you, you’ll likely want to ensure the game doesn’t have small or sharp pieces. All Hasbro games follow federal toy safety standards in the United States and use safe inks on the cards and game boards. Games like Crocodile Dentist are specifically designed for kids to play, with their large pieces and soft edges.

Fun rules

Above all else, the Hasbro game you buy should be tons of fun. A fun game can mean different things for different people. If you enjoy strategizing and solving puzzles, you may want to consider a game like Risk or a toy like the Rubik’s Cube. On the other hand, if you want something fast-paced that will get your heart pumping, games like Operation and Speak Out are right up your alley.

How much you can expect to spend on a Hasbro game

The majority of Hasbro’s games cost between $10-$25. Special editions of games such as Monopoly and Risk can cost anywhere from $25-$100.

Hasbro games FAQ

Can you add your own rules to Hasbro games?

A. Yes, many Hasbro games are flexible enough for you to add your own “house rules” to the game.

What do I do if my kid gets frustrated while playing board games?

A. If your kid gets frustrated playing longer board games like Monopoly, try starting them out with a shorter game first.

What’s the best Hasbro game to buy?

Top Hasbro game

Jenga Classic

What you need to know: Jenga is a highly strategic and exciting game with a simple set of rules that make it easy for younger kids to pick up.

What you’ll love: This game is fun whether you’re playing by yourself, with a friend or with several other people. You can add your own rules by writing fun challenges on each block, such as “sing a song” or “do a dance.” It includes a sleeve that helps you stack the blocks.

What you should consider: Some users felt the blocks were “sticky,” causing issues with gameplay.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s, Kohl’s, Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond

Top Hasbro game for the money

Monopoly Deal Card Game

What you need to know: This fast-paced game is perfect for people who love Monopoly, but don’t have time to play the classic version of the game.

What you’ll love: It can be played with as few as two players or as many as six. You can finish a game in as little as 15 minutes, making it perfect for younger kids.

What you should consider: Although the games are short, the rules may be too complex to pick up quickly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Clue Game

What you need to know: This exciting strategy game is perfect for those that love to solve mysteries.

What you’ll love: Clue is fun for both adults and children. The board and cards have fun, colorful designs. There are several unique characters, weapons and strategies that make each session unique.

What you should consider: Unlike the old version of the game, the player pieces don’t look like actual people.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond and Kohls

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Cody Stewart writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.