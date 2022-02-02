Which wrestling headgear is best?

For wrestling athletes, one of the most important pieces of equipment to buy is wrestling headgear. Wrestling headgear can help prevent head injuries as well as cauliflower ear. There are several different popular headgear brands, as well as a number of different design choices that make choosing which pair to buy more difficult. Knowing the different price points and quality levels of the products can help make the decision easier. A top option is Cliff Keen Two-Tone Signature Wrestling Headgear.

What to know before you buy wrestling headgear

Materials used

Wrestling headgear comes with a number of different materials. More specifically, headgear can be made of foam, molded plastic, polypropylene, cotton padding and much more. Most headgear comes with at least a few of these materials, so finding the right combination is largely up to price and quality.

Colors and designs

Wrestling headgear also comes with a number of different colors or designs. Some products have different shaped ear cups, while others have unique style choices on the side. For wrestlers on a school team, there are many different brands that offer custom color combinations that can match the school colors.

Shape of headgear

The shape of the headgear usually breaks down into a few major choices: circular, triangular or more abstract. These shapes do not have a major effect on the actual protectiveness of the headgear, however, they do make differences in style and preference.

What to look for in quality wrestling headgear

Gel cushioning

One of the more unique options becoming available in newer headgear styles is gel cushioning. This type of cushioning is relatively new and may offer better support than more traditional foam or cotton methods. If you are looking for additional protection and support, gel cushioning may be the right choice.

Limited-edition designs

There are several designs created by college or olympics wrestlers with unique styles that are specific to that wrestler. These limited-edition headgears can add a specific flair and can serve as a more interesting option.

Type of chinstrap

While not the most important factor in a headgear, there is a difference between a Velcro-loop chinstrap and a button-clasp chinstrap. Both can be adjusted and both will be incredibly secure. However, many different chin straps have padded straps that may be more comfortable for you to wear.

How much you can expect to spend on wrestling headgear

Wrestling headgear is relatively affordable with lower-end options costing around $20 and higher-quality products costing around $60.

Wrestling headgear FAQ

What are the most well-known brands of wrestling headgear?

A. The most popular brands of headgear are Asics and Cliff Keen. Both brands have a number of quality options that work well for every level of the sport.

How can wrestling headgear be washed?

A. Headgear washing is different depending on the materials it is made from. However, the most common way to wash headgear is by using bleach wipes or antiseptic spray with a paper towel.

What’s the best wrestling headgear?

Top wrestling headgear

Cliff Keen Two-Tone Signature Wrestling Headgear

What you need to know: This is classic headgear from one of the most well-known brands in wrestling.

What you’ll love: The headgear has thick exterior padding that prevents any major damage, while also providing comfort to the user. The product also has a fitted chin cup to keep the strap in place during heavy action.

What you should consider: The ear cups may be clunkier than some thinner, sleeker models available.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top wrestling headgear for the money

ASICS Youth Gel Ear Guard

What you need to know: This is basic wrestling headgear that will protect your ears without going over budget.

What you’ll love: The headgear comes with an adjustable Velcro chinstrap and a padded bottom that will keep your chin from being scratched. The headgear also has a molded plastic exterior to prevent cauliflower ear.

What you should consider: This headgear comes in youth size, which may not be big enough for most adult users.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Adidas Response Earguard

What you need to know: This clean-looking headgear has adjustable vinyl straps and a protective foam exterior.

What you’ll love: The headgear is offered in 11 different colors and comes with the classic Adidas stripes on the side of the ear cup. The product also has an internal injection-molded ear cup to further protect the ears even with the foam padding.

What you should consider: Some users have reported that the vinyl straps are not very durable and have snapped after only a few matches.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Cliff Keen F5 Tornado Headgear

What you need to know: This is incredibly durable headgear that comes with an exterior plastic shell and interior foam padding for added comfort.

What you’ll love: This headgear has over 20 different colors and designs for you to choose from. The plastic shell also has ventilated air holes to keep your ears from overheating while wearing the headgear.

What you should consider: While the product is adjustable, some users may still find the headgear too tight.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Asics Adult Snap Down Headgear

What you need to know: This wrestling headgear is designed by Asics with additional padding and a molded foam shell.

What you’ll love: The headgear has a snap-on chin cup to stay more secure when in a match or heavy practice. The vinyl straps are also very durable, making the product capable of lasting for several years.

What you should consider: The vinyl straps are going to take a while to break in and properly fit to your head when wearing it.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Tom Price writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.