CLAY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) -- While searching for a missing 73-year-old man over the weekend, Clay County Sheriff Jim Studdard discovered the body of a dead man in the woods.

On Saturday, Studdard was searching a wooded area between Waites Road and Jones Road in the Shinbone community when he was notified that an all-terrain vehicle matching the description of the vehicle owned by Richard Powell, who has been missing since June 5, had been located.