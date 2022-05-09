Which Mizuno golf bag is best?

Golf is among the most difficult, though straightforward, sports to master. It takes thousands of hours of carefully honing your technique just to take one or two strokes off your game. On top of this, you need a shockingly large amount of equipment, so it’s imperative to have the right golf bag to carry it all.

The best Mizuno golf bag is the Mizuno BR-DX 14-Way Hybrid Golf Stand Bag. It has a fully separate tube for each club and plenty of extra pockets, all on the sturdiest feet.

What to know before you buy a Mizuno golf bag

Mizuno golf bag types

Mizuno makes several types of golf bag that each fit a purpose.

Carry bags are the simplest and most affordable. They’re designed to be as light as possible, so they have limited club storage and pockets. And they have the most comfortable straps — sometimes they even have backpack-like straps.

bags are the simplest and most affordable. They’re designed to be as light as possible, so they have limited club storage and pockets. And they have the most comfortable straps — sometimes they even have backpack-like straps. Stand bags upgrade the carry bag with special feet that fold down to hold the bag upright when you set it down. They have more pockets and features, so they’re heavier and more expensive.

bags upgrade the carry bag with special feet that fold down to hold the bag upright when you set it down. They have more pockets and features, so they’re heavier and more expensive. Cart bags are designed to be placed in the back of a cart and left there. They are the heaviest and have the most pockets and features.

bags are designed to be placed in the back of a cart and left there. They are the heaviest and have the most pockets and features. Travel bags are special bags used for, well, traveling. They are padded and completely close around your clubs to keep them safe while you fly or drive.

Pockets

Like other brands, Mizuno golf bags have multiple pockets scattered about the exterior of the bag. There can be as many as half a dozen or more. You may only need two or three — one for your wallet, keys and phone, one for golf balls and one for smaller gear such as tees. Extra pockets, though, make it easier to stay organized or help you store other personal items.

What to look for in a quality Mizuno golf bag

Dividers

The best Mizuno golf bags have a collection of full-length dividers and segmented top cuffs to keep each club separate for organization and to prevent them from bumping into each other. However, most use segmented top cuffs for organization but have no dividers underneath for separation.

Insulated pocket

The best Mizuno golf bags have a special insulated pocket to keep your water bottle cold while you’re on the links. It’s a lifesaver on hot sunny days, so do your best to grab a bag with one.

Rain guard

Some Mizuno golf bags include a rain guard or rain hood. These can be flipped over the tops of your clubs if it begins to rain to protect both the clubs and the bag. You can purchase a rain hood after the fact, but it may not fit right unless it’s directly from Mizuno.

How much you can expect to spend on a Mizuno golf bag

Mizuno golf bags typically cost $150-$300. Basic bags with minimal space for hitting the practice range typically cost $150-$200. Better and bigger bags typically cost $250-$300.

Mizuno golf bag FAQ

Is there a difference between men’s and women’s golf bags?

A. There are a few differences, but the most important change is that women’s bags tend to be noticeably lighter. They also tend to have more pockets and come in a much wider range of designs. They remain functionally identical, so choose the bag that best suits your needs.

How should I care for my Mizuno golf bag?

A. Mizuno golf bag care involves proper storage and cleaning. While you’re on the course, make sure to wipe clean all your equipment before it goes back in the bag to limit the risk of stains and soiling. Once you’re done for the day, make sure to wipe away any surface grime with a dry cloth or a damp soap-and-water-soaked cloth if the stains are stubborn. Then store your bag inside a cool, temperature-controlled area away from any direct sunlight.

If the bag got waterlogged from rain, dry it as best you can and stuff it with paper towels before putting it in storage.

What’s the best Mizuno golf bag to buy?

Top Mizuno golf bag

Mizuno BR-DX 14-Way Hybrid Golf Stand Bag

What you need to know: It’s among Mizuno’s best.

What you’ll love: It has a 14-way top cuff with dividers all the way down for keeping each of your clubs separate and organized. It has dual shoulder straps with quick-release clips in addition to the full-length stand legs, and an insulated water-bottle pocket.

What you should consider: Some consumers had issues with the stitching and reinforcement around the straps. It’s listed as including a rain hood but doesn’t actually include one.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Top Mizuno golf bag for the money

Mizuno BR-D2 Golf Carry Bag

What you need to know: It’s a basic bag for saving money.

What you’ll love: It has two full-length dividers and a four-way top cuff for keeping your clubs from bouncing into each other. Dual shoulder straps with four points of adjustment make carrying as comfortable as possible. It has multiple storage pockets and comes in three colors.

What you should consider: The legs are too short to be of much use, making them an unnecessary addition. It can’t hold more than a few clubs.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Worth checking out

Mizuno CG Collegiate Golf Travel Bag

What you need to know: It’s an excellent bag for traveling.

What you’ll love: It’s made of nylon for increased durability and water resistance with a ballistic nylon reinforced base. The base has wheels and multiple handles for easy transportation over any ground. It includes a telescoping stiff arm to further protect your clubs.

What you should consider: It’s only available in a bright royal blue. It doesn’t have any extra pockets for additional storage of balls and tees, etc.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

