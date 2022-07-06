Which treadmill for running is best?

If you don’t want to spend too much money on a monthly gym membership but still want to exercise regularly, purchasing a treadmill for running at home might be the perfect option for you. Owning a treadmill is great because you can exercise whenever or wherever in your home you want. For example, you can place your treadmill in the basement or an area away from the rest of the house so that you won’t be disturbed during your treadmill workout. What’s more, you can store your treadmill in front of the television so that you can watch TV during your workout.

Modern at-home treadmills for running have plenty of controls and features to make your running workout more engaging and effective. If you’re looking for a device that’s suitable for different fitness levels, the NordicTrack X32i Treadmill is your best bet.

What to know before you buy a treadmill for running

Consider your fitness goals

It’s crucial to pinpoint your fitness goals before purchasing a treadmill to use at home. Think about what you will use the treadmill for. For example, if you mostly want to use the treadmill for walking, then you can purchase a basic treadmill that simply gets your legs moving.

If you want to use the treadmill for running, then you should purchase a well-made and durable treadmill with a top-quality motor. And if you want to train for a marathon, you need to find a high-end and top-quality treadmill.

Think about the treadmill size you need

Consider the size of treadmill you want and need. There are small and compact treadmills out there, but they don’t work for everyone. For instance, taller runners typically can’t use compact treadmills because they limit their stride. Keep in mind that the length of the treadmill belt needs to accommodate your stride.

On the other hand, the width of the treadmill belt is also crucial. It’s essential that you feel comfortable running on your new treadmill. And if you have a small space and need a treadmill to fit the space in your home, keep in mind that there are some excellent folding treadmills on the market.

Find a treadmill with excellent safety features

Your treadmill needs to come with a safety key and emergency stop function, as well as handrails for balance. Before purchasing your treadmill, make sure that the treadmill belt is long enough and that you can reach the controls when needed, even if you are running quickly.

What to look for in a quality treadmill for running

Control panel and interface

Every treadmill comes with a control panel and interface, but you need to figure out which kind of control panel you require. Some treadmills have simple displays with basic statistics like your pace and distance traveled, while others have built-in color screens that help you see your progress in real-time.

Impact protection

Running on a treadmill will put less stress on your body than running or training outside since the treadmill’s surface is softer than pavement. Yet, you should still find and purchase a treadmill that helps protect your joints from impact.

Incline capability

If you are training for an event or race, you need to be able to change the incline of your treadmill. Find a treadmill that comes with this incline capability and figure out the maximum angle before making your purchase.

How much you can expect to spend on a treadmill for running

There are budget-friendly treadmills for running out there for $400-$500, but you can expect to pay about $500-$1,000 for mid-range treadmills for running with decent motors and essential features. And high-end treadmills for running with all the bells and whistles typically cost about $1,000 or more.

Treadmill for running FAQ

How fast should I run on a treadmill?

A. It’s important to run at a speed that feels comfortable to you, particularly if you are fairly new to running. You should use the talk test to determine which speed feels comfortable to you. In other words, at which speed can you run while talking without feeling too out of breath?

Begin at a running speed that feels fairly easy to you, then increase your level of effort over time. You should also use a running and walking training program if you are just starting out.

Will I get a good workout running indoors on a treadmill?

A. Yes, you can get a good workout while running indoors on a treadmill. Of course, indoor treadmill training is different from jogging or running outdoors, but running inside is still an excellent cardio workout.

What’s the best treadmill for running to buy?

Top treadmill for running

NordicTrack X32i Treadmill

What you need to know: This incredible treadmill from the trusted brand NordicTrack is perfect for people of all fitness levels.

What you’ll love: Considered the best of the best, this top-quality treadmill includes a suspension system to protect your lower joints from too much impact and stress. It also comes in a home-treadmill design and is quieter than many other treadmills.

What you should consider: It’s important to consider that this treadmill is fairly expensive.

Where to buy: Sold by NordicTrack

Top treadmill for running for the money

NordicTrack EXP 10i Treadmill

What you need to know: This affordable and feature-packed NordicTrack treadmill comes with high-quality features for an amazing user experience.

What you’ll love: This budget-friendly treadmill offers FlexSelect cushioning to help simulate the real road-running experience and lessen the impact on your joints. The treadmill also comes with cross-training classes, global running scenery and an automatic trainer-control function.

What you should consider: You need to pay for the iFit family membership after the first year.

Where to buy: Sold by NordicTrack

Worth checking out

Sunny Health and Fitness Asuna Space Saving Treadmill

What you need to know: This portable Sunny Health and Fitness treadmill is an excellent option for people who lack space in their homes.

What you’ll love: This treadmill features integrated speakers with an auxiliary port on the media bar, as well as floor stabilizers on the bottom to ensure less movement. It also comes with a folding tool and transportation wheels to store it out of sight when needed.

What you should consider: Keep in mind that there is no incline option on this treadmill, and it can only go up to 8 miles per hour.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

