Attaching a resistance band to a pull-up bar and putting your knees in the loop of the band can help create assisted pull-ups.

Which pull-up bar is best?

Gym memberships can be expensive, especially when some of those gyms may not have the space or equipment you’re looking for. You may not even have a gym near your home, and you just want to be able to work out in your private space.

Pull-up bars aren’t just useful for pull-up exercises — many models can be used as a push-up station, dip station, and more. If you’re looking for a sturdy yet easily adjustable pull-up bar, the Stud Bar Ceiling or Wall Mountable Pull-Up Bar is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a pull-up bar

Installation

There are five main types of mounts that pull-up bars can be installed with: tension mount, leverage mount, wall mount, ceiling mount, and freestanding. A tension mount bar is similar to tension shower curtain rods, using tension to keep it in place and allowing it to be adjusted to various heights. A leverage-mounted bar uses your door frame to keep it stable and can be great if you have a stable door frame. Wall-mounted bars attach to the wall and can be more stable than tension and leverage mounted bars. Ceiling mounted bars can be helpful if you don’t have the space to place a pull-up bar anywhere else; just keep in mind how high your ceiling is.

Weight limit

Look for pull-up bars that can handle your weight and then some, as you don’t want to get a bar that’s too close to your weight. Also, take into consideration if you want to do weighted pull-ups and how much weight you’ll be using if you’ll be doing weighted exercises. There are pull-up bars that have weight capacities over 500 pounds, which can give you more than enough comfort when using them.

Height

If using a tension or leverage mounted pull-up bar would be too low to do pull-ups, go with a wall or ceiling-mounted bar, which will likely give you more height to work with but take into consideration what heights you can reach in your home.

What to look for in a quality pull-up bar

Different grips

Having a pull-up bar with different types of grips can be helpful if you want to work out different muscles and add more variety to your workouts. The different grips can allow you to do different workouts on the ground with the bar as well. Grips such as boulder grips can make pull-ups more difficult.

Padded grips

Most pull-up bars that have padding on the grips are made out of soft materials such as foam, silicone, or rubber. Having padded grips can make pull-ups feel more comfortable. However, thicker grips can make pull-ups more difficult than having no grips on a bar, as larger grips place more work on the forearms.

How much you can expect to spend on a pull-up bar

There are simple doorway mounted or tension rod pull-up bar designs that can be found from $10-$30. If you want a bar that can be more multipurpose and durable, they cost $30-$100. More advanced models with extra features cost from $100-$200.

Pull-up bar FAQ

Is there a proper form for pull-ups?

A. Yes. The proper form consists of placing your hands with an overhand grip on the bar slightly wider than your shoulders. Have your thumbs next to your hands with the grip, not wrapped beneath the bar, and lift yourself up. Keep your shoulders back and maintain an arch while leading with your chest going up to the bar.

The pull-up bar that I’m interested in doesn’t offer too many options. How important is my grip?

A. Even with the most basic pull-up bar, you can do chin-ups using an underhand grip, and pull-ups using an overhand grip. However, for other grips such as a hammer or neutral grips, you’ll have to look for models that offer those grips. These grips can be less strenuous on the wrists and can be effective if you can’t do chin-ups or pull-ups yet.

What are the best pull-up bars to buy?

Top pull-up bar

Stud Bar Ceiling or Wall Mountable Pull-Up Bar

What you need to know: Giving you a gym-quality feel, this pull-up bar can be placed either on the ceiling or wall of your home.

What you’ll love: The bar is adjustable, so you’re able to adjust it whether it’s mounted to the wall or ceiling. It has a great 600-pound capacity and comes with a lifetime warranty.

What you should consider: The bolts that come with the bar may considerably weaken after frequent use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top pull-up bar for the money

Perfect Fitness Multi-Gym Pro Doorway Pull-Up Bar

What you need to know: Providing versatility with its multiple uses, this pull-up bar can be adjusted to fit different door frame sizes.

What you’ll love: Along with being able to do pull-ups with the product, you can place it facing down toward the ground to perform push-ups, sit-ups, and more. It has a reliable 300-pound weight capacity.

What you should consider: The grips are on the thinner side.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Stamina X Boulder Doorway Trainer

What you need to know: This pull-up bar is quick to attach to your door trim with no installation needed, giving you quick access to your workouts.

What you’ll love: This item is supported by an audio coaching app that lets you integrate the equipment with the app. It offers various types of grips, including a unique boulder grip.

What you should consider: With no adjustable capabilities, you’ll need to have a sturdy doorway trim for this item to be useful.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

