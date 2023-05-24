These trending pet products are exploding on TikTok

Scrolling for even a few minutes on TikTok usually results in buying something you never knew you needed — especially when it comes to pets. If you have a furry loved one at home, then you know all too well about sparing no expense for them.

Now that TikTok has become one of the top spots for recommending products, pet parents everywhere want to know what others think before buying. This “TikTok made me buy it,” the pet edition, includes some of the most popular pet products, pulled straight from TikTok’s “For you” page.

Which TikTok pet products are worth the hype?

Viral #PetTok products have earned the trust of many — from doggie water bottles with compartments for poop bags and snacks to grooming products and hand-warming dog leashes for the wintertime.

Best TikTok products for pets

Lilly Brush Mini Pet Hair Detailer Pet-Hair Remover for Car Carpet

This pet hair remover is made with plastic and wood. Its pointed corners fit into crevices for raking out hard-to-reach pet hair from the car’s interior, car mats or any other fabric surface. While it may be mini (it’s only 3 by 4 inches by three-quarters of an inch), it has a 4.6-star rating and more than 50,000 reviews on Amazon.

Sold by Amazon

Syz-inems Cute Cat Crocs

Made with picture and pet lovers in mind, these tiny shoes are designed for cats to wear during a photo shoot. While they’re not made for everyday wear, the interior fits paws 2.25 by 1.55 inches and under.

Sold by Amazon and Walmart

Hanamya 3 in 1 Dog Travel Bottle Set

This multipurpose dog water bottle also has compartments for storing treats and poop bags. With a capacity of up to 10 ounces, water flows out of it with the push of a button, allowing you to control how much water comes out at once. It also comes with a small pooper scooper that can be stored in its water compartment as well as a lanyard that can be hung off a backpack or keychain.

Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

Hertzko Pet Undercoat Dematting Comb

For dogs and cats, the Hertzko Pet Undercoat Dematting Comb has 2.5-inch, serrated teeth designed for intense tangles and matting. Each tooth features a rounded tip for preventing scratches or cuts, and the comb has an anti-slip rubber grip that makes it easy to use.

Sold by Amazon

Dexas MudBuster Portable Dog Paw Cleaner

Available in small, medium and large, this paw cleaner has silicone bristles that remove dirt from muddy paws. Add water, insert a paw, twist, then dab dry with a towel. The medium size fits most dogs and is best for paws between 2.5 inches and 3.5 inches wide.

Sold by Amazon and Walmart

Catit Senses 2.0 Self Groomer Cat Brush

This self-grooming cat brush can be attached to any flat surface or corner at your cat’s height so they can scratch whenever they feel like it. The plastic bristles coax out loose hair as your cat rubs against it. You can also add the included catnip to its inner compartment to encourage your cat.

Sold by Amazon

Blazin LED Light Up Dog Collar

With visibility of 350 yards, this light-up collar runs over eight hours and features three modes: on, strobe and blink. This LED dog collar has a slim bulb strip and a barely-there on/off box for switching modes or turning it off.

Sold by Amazon

iPrimio Universal Cat Litter Scooper Holder

This holder box fits all types of scoopers — regular, long-handled, plastic or otherwise. It collects litter from the scooper, making it easy to dump the litter into the trash. It comes with decorative paws in four colors that can be switched out depending on your preference, and it works for small pets such as rabbits and guinea pigs.

Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

Reddy Grey Handwarmer Dog Lead

For walking your dog during those cold winter months, this hand-warming pet leash lead is 4 feet long with a metal D-ring attachment and swivel clasp. The handwarmer’s interior pocket is lined with faux shearling and a convenient handle for keeping your hands toasty as you brave the cold.

Sold by Petco

Neobay Adjustable Door Strap and Latch for Cats

This door strap is designed to keep the door ajar anywhere from 1.5 to 6 inches, so a cat can fit through but a dog can’t. With this privacy latch, cats can have their own space and pet parents don’t have to worry about dog- or baby-proofing the kitty litter. It features a plastic piece on the loop end that prevents the door from closing and pinching your cat’s tail as they wander through.

Sold by Amazon

