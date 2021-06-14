The best wooden dog house

If you’re using the dog house outside, make sure your pup has access to a water bowl, especially on hot days.

Which wooden dog house is best for my pet?

If you’re looking to make your dog a little more comfortable with a new dog house, nothing beats the sleek, classic styling of a wooden dog house. They look great anywhere and provide a cozy retreat for your pup. Most wooden dog houses are for outdoor use with some insulated and specially treated for harsh weather. Others are great for the indoors. There are even multifunctional options, suiting both indoor and outdoor needs.

What size dog house do I need?

To determine the best dog house, first measure your pet, adding a few inches on all sides. For example, if your dog is 10 inches tall, you should ensure the dog house is at least 13-14 inches tall, giving them plenty of headroom. If you’re buying a raised structure, you should check the weight capacity to verify the house won’t break upon use.

Indoor wooden dog houses

Best of the best

TRIXIE Pet Products Rustic Dog House

What you need to know: This is a lightweight, rustic wooden house for dogs up to 70 pounds.

What you’ll love: Made from pine wood, it’s cozy and solid, plus you can open the roof from above.

What you should consider: The plastic door is sold separately.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best bang for your buck

Petsfit Indoor Wooden Pet House

What you need to know: This is a cute pine dog house available in two different sizes.

What you’ll love: It is raised off the ground and can be painted to match your décor. The assembly isn’t too complicated and only requires that you have a screwdriver. It also features a lift-open top for easy cleaning.

What you should consider: The house is not considered as sturdy as some of its competitors.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Outdoor wooden dog houses

Best of the best

Petsfit Weatherproof Outdoor Dog Kennel with Raised Feet

What you need to know: This cedar weatherproof dog house has Finnish spruce panels and comes in several different sizes and colors, making it functional for big or small dogs spending on the size you pick out.

What you’ll love: The house has a door flap to protect your pet against weather and durable asphalt shingles on the roof, which opens up for cleaning and airing the place out. The whole thing also stands raised a little off the ground.

What you should consider: The roof does not come with a latch, so you might want to add one to keep it secure.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best bang for your buck

Precision Pet Products Extreme Outback Log Cabin Dog House

What you need to know: This is a solid wood log-cabin-style dog house available in small, medium or large sizes.

What you’ll love: The structure is pretty easy to put together, as far as dog houses go. It has asphalt shingles on the roof, and the entire house has a weather-resistant coating.

What you should consider: This option is not for dogs prone to chewing on the walls as the wood might start to come apart.

Where to buy: Sold by Chewy

Wooden dog houses with extra space

Best of the best

PawHut Wooden Cabin Dog House With Porch

What you need to know: This option is an elevated wooden dog house that measures 67 inches by 39.5 inches by 32.75 inches for small to medium-sized dogs.

What you’ll love: It has a roomy deck with a porch for your furry friend to lounge on. The open design features a wired window and a door for better air circulation. The roof is resistant to rain.

What you should consider: This is a pricey house and can be challenging to assemble.

Where to buy: Sold by Overstock

Best bang for your buck

Merry Products Room with a View Wood Dog & Cat House

What you need to know: This is a two-story cedar house for small dogs that measure 28.54 by 21.73 by 25.67 inches.

What you’ll love: It has a cute balcony on top for when your dog wants to lie outside. The house as a whole is humidity resistant and easy to assemble.

What you should consider: The top level will only hold to 50 pounds, and the bottom level can be a tight fit depending on the dog’s size.

Where to buy: Sold by Chewy

Mobile and foldaway wooden dog houses

Best of the best

MidWest Homes for Pets Eillo Folding Outdoor Wood Dog House

What you need to know: A beige folding wood dog house measuring 25.24 inches by 40.6 inches by 29.1 inches.

What you’ll love: This option folds away for easy storage, so you don’t have to disassemble and reassemble with every use. It is raised off the ground and has a fun, sunshine detailing element in the corner.

What you should consider: This house is best for small or medium size dogs.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Best bang for your buck

Tucker Murphy Gulley Wooden Portable Foldable Pet Crate

What you need to know: This collapsible fir wood crate/house stands 20.5 inches by 28.1 inches by 18.5 inches.

What you’ll love: You can fold this one away for easy transportation and storage. It also features a small door that locks to keep your pup close when visiting unfamiliar places.

What you should consider: Some users wish this one could be a little bigger.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Emily Verona writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.