Which probiotic for dogs is best?

Healthy bacteria is good for the overall health and digestive system for humans—and the same goes for dogs. Dog probiotics can help improve your furry friend’s gut health or treat a particular digestive problem. That said, it can be difficult to select the correct probiotic supplement for your dog, since there are so many different dog probiotics on the market. If you are searching for a probiotic for dogs, then the Honest Paws Pre+Probiotic is a good bet.

What to know before you buy a probiotic for dogs

Benefits and use

Probiotics for dogs can help boost the overall health and immune function of all dogs, but these supplements also may help dogs with particular health issues. For example, probiotics may help reduce problems caused by inflammatory bowel disease, improve stool formation, decrease the symptoms of diarrhea and boost your dog’s digestive health following a round of antibiotics.

Types

There are a few different kinds of probiotics for dogs out there, including probiotic chews, probiotic tablets and probiotic powders.

Existing medical conditions

It’s important to consider your dog’s existing medical conditions when buying a probiotic supplement for them. For example, if they are already on regular medication or have a chronic health condition — particularly something that impacts their immune system — consult with your vet before starting your dog on a probiotic supplement. Some bacteria strains are more beneficial than others when it comes to autoimmune diseases and similar health problems.

What to look for in a quality probiotic for dogs

Bacteria species

Probiotics for dogs come with a diverse range of different bacteria strains and species. Some bacteria strains and species have specific benefits for your dog, particularly if they have certain health issues. For example, the AHC7 strain can reduce inflammation, while enterococcus faecium can help promote the growth of good bacteria and improve your dog’s immune response.

CFUs

Probiotics for dogs tend to list the number of colony-forming units, or CFUs, in a serving. A CFU is an estimate of the amount of viable bacteria in a probiotic serving. You should choose a probiotic for your dog with five to 10 billion CFUs.

Prebiotics

Many probiotics for dogs also include prebiotics, which are indigestible plant fibers that help feed good bacteria and boost your digestive system.

How much you can expect to spend on a probiotic for dogs

Probiotics for dogs typically range in price from less than 50 cents per serving to more than $1 per serving, depending on the serving size, the package size and the number of colony-forming units.

The most basic and budget-friendly probiotics for dogs go for less than 50 cents per serving, while midrange probiotics for dogs cost about 50 cents to $1 per serving. High-end probiotics for dogs cost more than $1 per serving.

Probiotic for dogs FAQ

Can you give your dog human probiotics?

A. Human probiotics are not meant to meet the specific needs of dogs. You should only give your dog probiotics that are specifically meant for dogs.

Do probiotics for dogs give dogs any side effects?

A. Probiotics for dogs can lead to some bloating and gas, but you shouldn’t be concerned about these symptoms unless they are causing your dog a lot of discomfort. That said, if your dog has diarrhea, vomits or has any negative side effects after you give them the probiotics, stop giving them the probiotics and speak to your vet.

Should you give probiotics to your dog with their food?

A. It’s okay to give probiotics to your dog with food for the most part, but check the directions on the supplement container, since some probiotics for dogs need to be consumed on an empty stomach.

If you do choose to give your dog probiotics with their food, ensure their food is either slightly warm or cold, since extreme heat can kill off beneficial bacteria in the probiotics.

What’s the best probiotic for dogs to buy?

Top probiotic for dogs

Honest Paws Pre+Probiotic

What you need to know: This powerful probiotic for dogs from Honest Paws offers relief and health benefits for your furry pal.

What you’ll love: This well-rounded probiotic for dogs is infused with rice-extract blend and natural chicken flavor for an enjoyable flavor. The probiotic contains a combo of inulin and other ingredients to help boost your dog’s digestive health.

What you should consider: This dog probiotic is fairly expensive, but it’s also high quality.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top probiotic for dogs for the money

Petvitality Pro Probiotics for Dogs With Natural Digestive Enzymes

What you need to know: These simple-to-use probiotics for dogs from Petvitality Pro work well at helping with your dog’s digestive issues.

What you’ll love: Most dogs enjoy the chew form of this probiotic, which you can give to them as a treat.

What you should consider: There are some reports of this probiotic causing gas and other negative symptoms in dogs.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Purina Fortiflora Canine Nutritional Supplement

What you need to know: This fast-working dog probiotic from Purina is tolerated well by most dogs and simple to sprinkle over their food.

What you’ll love: You can give this probiotic to dogs after treatment with antibiotics such as Flagyl. It may also help eliminate red stains around your dog’s eyes. Many customers reported excellent results with this probiotic for dogs.

What you should consider: This probiotic supplement for dogs does not always work well.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Alex Kilpatrick writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

