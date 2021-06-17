Grill tools to take your BBQ to the next level

Don’t doubt how many people like to barbecue. According to The Propane Guys, 75% of U.S. adults own a grill or smoker, 11% of grill owners have used one to prepare breakfast once a year and a whopping 33% even grill when it’s below freezing.

Which grill tools should you buy?

Nothing announces the start of summer like a good barbecue. It’s a great way to bring family and friends together. Barbecuing and cooking out on the grill is something you can do for a big backyard party by the pool or when home alone on your balcony.

As anyone who has attended a barbecue can tell you, not all cooks are the same. Becoming a better cook is up to you, but with a few key purchases, you can make sure that you’re putting yourself in the best position to succeed. It doesn’t matter if you’re cooking for one or 100, or if you have a gas grill, a charcoal grill or even a portable BBQ, there are excellent tools and accessories that can take your BBQ skills to the next level.

What to consider before buying grill tools

What type of grill do you have?

If you have the typical gas grill, make sure you have a full propane tank. If working with a charcoal grill, stock up on charcoal, lighter fluid and long-reach matches. Even purchasing a charcoal kaddy can help save you time in the long run by keeping your charcoal dry and accessible. Some equipment works better with gas grills and others with charcoal grills.

Safety concerns

Before you start cooking, make sure that you’re adequately prepared. According to the USDA, it’s important to clean your hands, especially after touching raw meat. Keep your meat, poultry and seafood items separate from your ready-to-eat fruits and vegetables. While it’s recommended that you thoroughly wash your fruits and vegetables, you don’t want to wash your meat, seafood or poultry so as to not spread bacteria to other surfaces and utensils.

When it comes time to cook, the CDC recommends using a food thermometer to ensure your meats are thoroughly cooked. Whole cuts of beef, pork, lamb and fish should be 145 degrees, hamburgers and ground beef 160 degrees and poultry and pre-cooked meats (like hot dogs) should be 165 degrees.

Cleaning and maintaining your grill

Cooking is only half the battle — grilling and cooking food for friends and family is the fun part. It’s cleaning and maintaining the grill that’s the hard part, but it’s also essential if you don’t want to have to buy a brand new grill every summer.

There are ways to make it easier on yourself when the time comes to pack up. It might not be an option for everyone, but utilizing grill cooking mats that sit on top of the grill when you cook can cut your cleaning time in half.

When the event is over and it’s time to head inside, protect your grill from the elements. Investing in a grill cover that fits your brand of grill can help prevent wear and tear.

The best tools for grilling

Mercer Culinary Hell’s Handle Large Fish Turner

Made from the highest-quality Japanese stainless steel, this spatula is for perfect flipping. Combine that with the heat-resistant handle and this is a must-have for any BBQ aficionado.

Winco Extra Heavyweight Stainless Steel Utility Tongs

These tongs are extra-durable and comfortable to use for a fraction of the cost of similar brand-name products. Made from sanitary stainless steel, these tongs can be used by any level griller.

Grillaholics Heavy-Duty Grill Basket

Grill up meats or veggies that you couldn’t cook on a standard grill using this basket. It’s made from durable stainless steel that works on any gas or charcoal BBQ.

Webster Stainless Steel Grill Pan

When you need to grill delicate items like fish or vegetables, this grill pan will be your saving grace. It’s made from heavy-duty steel so it won’t warp, and it’s easy to clean because it’s dishwasher-safe.

ThermoPro TP-17 Dual Probe Digital Cooking Meat Thermometer

This dual probe thermometer can monitor the temperatures of more than one piece of meat without having to use multiple probes. The high/low temp range alarm is specifically designed for use with smokers, grills and BBQs.

Kingsford Grilling Extra Tough Aluminum Grill Bags

These are easy to use, high-quality aluminum bags for your grill, so you can steam items or smoke foods at low or peak temperatures. These bags are a great way to prepare and marinate your meats ahead of time, and they’re excellent for camping or tailgating. Just make sure you keep the food chilled to 40 degrees up until the time you’re ready to cook.

RAPICCA BBQ Oven Gloves

Keep your hands safe with neoprene rubber gloves that are water-, fire- and stain-resistant. They’re also non-slip. These pitmaster gloves can be used for more than just the grill and are great for frying turkeys or brewing beer.

The best tools for cleaning and maintaining your grill

BEST BBQ 18-Inch Stainless Steel Grill Brush

A three-in-one high-quality stainless steel brush large enough to clean the entire grill — even the grates. Save time, as this brush cleans five times faster without causing any damage to your favorite tool or cooking device. It works great on all types of grills.

GrillFloss

Clean all the sides of your round grill grates without having to lift them. This one tool serves the purpose of many other BBQ cleaning tools and will save you money in the long run.

DOZYANT Propane Tank Gas Gauge

Monitor your fuel levels without having to remove your tank by viewing the color-coded dial. Made from heavy-duty, 100% brass to withstand all types of weather, this easy-to-install tank gauge level indicator is great for gas grills, smokers, camping grills and tabletop grills.

The best grill tool set

Cuisinart CGS-134 Grilling Tool Set with Grill Glove

A spatula, grill, tongs and a heat-resistant grill glove are all included in this durable set that’s available in five different colors. Not only do the long handles make for a long reach, but the set is made with stainless steel and heat-resistant rubber, so it’s durable.

