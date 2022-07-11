What are the best office deals on Prime Day?

If you want to revamp your office, Prime Day is the perfect time to stock up on everything you need. Whether your office is at home, in a company building or a local coffee shop, Amazon is offering deals on the tools you use to get work done. There are sales on things like laptops, rolling chairs, desk organizers, office supplies and more. The deals have already started, and Prime members can find items that have been dropped to less than half the usual price.

What is Prime Day?

Amazon Prime offers a yearly special to its members called Prime Day. This event is a two-day sale occurring sometime in the summer, and this year it is from July 12-13. Prime Day is more than just these 48 hours though — prices have already begun to drop to 20%, 40% and even 50% off. These are teaser deals to encourage membership leading up to Prime Day. If you don’t already have a membership, Amazon offers a 30-day trial for free that can be canceled at any time.

What kinds of office deals can I find on Prime Day?

Prime Day offers deals for all types of workspace needs whether you are looking for a few small things or if you are reimagining your office entirely. There are deals listed on high-quality, brand-name items including electronics and office supplies. These specials extend to innovative items like lamps that charge your phone and beyond. The sales have already started and only get better as Prime Day gets closer.

Furniture deals

A comfortable, engaging office can increase your productivity when you sit down to work. You should have a supportive chair and enough light and space to get everything done. If you need to adjust your home office to make it more work friendly, this is the ideal time to get yourself a new chair, lamp or desk.

Best office chair deal

Ergonomic Desk Chair

This is a rolling office chair with lumbar support, swivel and armrests. It is easy to assemble and comes in a standard black or seven other colors.

Sold by Amazon

Best desk deal

OFM ESS Collection Two-Drawer Office Desk

This is an affordable driftwood style home office desk with a modern look, complete with two drawers for storage. It is supported by steel legs for maximum floor space and a sturdy design.

Sold by Amazon

Best lamp deal

TW Lighting LED Desk Lamp with USB Port

This is the ideal desk lamp for your home office with three levels of light and an adjustable neck. It can be turned on and the brightness adjusted with just a tap.

Sold by Amazon

Technology deals

Technology is an essential and often expensive part of building your home office. Get the best deals by taking advantage of Prime Day sales on everything from laptops to personal keyboard and mouse combos. Headphones and other devices are also on sale so you can get into flow whether your office is at home or in a public space.

Best laptop deal

HP 11a Chromebook Laptop

These Chromebooks are light and compact, making it easy to work from home or be on the go. It has an 11.6-inch high-definition screen with 32 gigabytes of storage.

Sold by Amazon

Best keyboard and mouse deal

Topmate Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Ultra Slim Combo

This wireless set is connected using a USB port in your laptop to make typing more comfortable. It has a stable 2.4G connection and includes batteries along with a keyboard cover.

Sold by Amazon

Best headphones deal

Tozo NC2 Hybrid Noise-Canceling Earbuds

These Bluetooth headphones are waterproof and have ear-in detection. The earbuds charge in a storage box and when removed, they automatically pair with your device.

Sold by Amazon

Office organization deals

You get more things done in less time by evaluating your organizational skills. Productivity can be increased with a quality workboard or planner to better schedule yourself and track your ideas. Another way you can do this is by clearing the clutter physically with a desk organizer to keep your office supplies where you can find them.

Best workboard deal

U Brands Glass Dry-Erase Board

This dry-erase board is ideal for the office and comes in sizes ranging from 23 inches by 35 inches to 47 inches by 96 inches. It is made from tempered glass that is easy to erase and won’t stain.

Sold by Amazon

Best planner deal

Maalbok Planner July 2022-June 2023

This is a decorative year planner with a monthly calendar and weekly calendar options to plan your days out point by point. It has two sider tabs, straps to keep it closed and a back pocket to store notes.

Sold by Amazon

Best clock deal

Betus Digital Travel Clock

This clock keeps you on track with its calendar feature and portable compact design. It includes an alarm clock with a snooze option and a fold-up panel cover to reduce scratches.

Sold by Amazon

Best desk organizer deal

Orgowise Mesh Desk Organizer

This organizer has a spot for notebooks, sticky notes, pens, paper and more. It has a compact design to let you have maximum space at your desk while storing everything you need for the day.

Sold by Amazon

Deals on office supplies

Smaller items like pens, sticky notes and dry erase markers are also on sale for Prime Day. You can stock up for your whole office for a fraction of the price. There are top-of-the-line brands you can rely on such as Sharpie and Expo to ensure you’ll always have something to write with.

Best pen pack deal

Sharpie S-Gel Pens

These high-quality gel pens come in a pack of 12 and come in black, blue and red. The pens have a medium point and a rubber grip for readable, comfortable writing.

Sold by Amazon

Best sticky note deal

Redi-Tag Divider Sticky Notes

These sticky notes have tabs on the end to make getting back to them that much easier. The set comes with 60 ruled notes in assorted highlighted neon colors including blue and purple.

Sold by Amazon

Best dry-erase marker deal

Expo Low-Odor Dry-Erase Markers

This is a set of eight assorted colors of dry-erase markers. The markers are precise and consistent as they are fine-tipped and anti-skip.

Sold by Amazon

