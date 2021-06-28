Best keyboard for kids

The key to a child learning anything is to make it enjoyable for them. Even if you don’t know the first thing about music, being involved in your child’s learning and enjoying it with them can keep them interested even when it gets hard.

Which keyboards are best for kids?

Children naturally move to music, and giving them a chance to interact with musical instruments at a young age can be a catalyst for future development of not only their musical skills but other sensory and motor skills. A good keyboard can be a portable, user-friendly introduction to the world of music for your child.

For a keyboard that is more than just a toy, the Yamaha PSR-E273 61-Key Portable Keyboard, equipped with touch-sensitive keys and a realistic piano tone, is a top recommendation.

What to know before you buy a keyboard for kids

Instrument vs. toy

The right keyboard for your child will largely depend on your needs. Is this meant to be a real instrument to equip a child for a life of music? If so, you’ll want to aim for a high-quality keyboard with realistic sounds and touches. Is this meant to be a musical toy that gets the child curious about making and enjoying music? If so, you can probably opt for a lower-quality model with more emphasis on kid-friendly designs and features.

Is this a temporary arrangement?

If this purchase is a test to see how your child will respond, with the intention of potentially getting a full-size keyboard later, then the keyboard can be basic. If this is the only keyboard your child will receive for a long time, you may want to prioritize purchasing something a little more thorough.

What to look for in a quality keyboard for kids

Polyphonic

Some toy keyboards are monophonic, meaning they can only play one note at a time. If you want your child to learn chords, make sure the keyboard you purchase is polyphonic.

Microphone input/recording

Kids love to sing, and some keyboards will be better equipped to accommodate this than others. Some keyboards have a microphone input, and some also have recording capacity. If your child will want to create songs and sing, look for these features in your keyboard.

Built-in lessons and learning tools

A keyboard for children is meant to be a learning tool. Some keyboards come equipped with light-up keys or games that teach learning skills, and some even have educational software.

Design

If the child’s keyboard is meant to be more of a toy than a full instrument, opt for a model with a fun or colorful design. If the goal is a keyboard that can grow with your child, you may want to stick with a more traditional design.

Accessories

Sustain pedals, stands, benches and sheet music stands are all accessories that can make a big difference in the way your child learns to play the piano. If serious piano playing is potentially in your child’s future, consider what accessories you want to include with their keyboard.

How much you can expect to spend on a keyboard for kids

A basic toy keyboard can be as cheap as $20-$50, while a serious child-sized instrument can range from $100-$250. There are also options in between the two, with $50-$100 models being more like an instrument than a toy, but not designed for serious piano playing.

Keyboards for kids FAQ

Are there good alternatives to a music stand?

A. Yes. All you really need is something that will hold up the piano at a good height and give them good light to see. A desk or table can work, or for something more portable, you could opt for an ironing board. The important thing is that the keyboard setup allows your child to play without hurting or straining themselves.

What is the proper playing position?

A. Sitting up straight and tall, the shoulders should be the highest point, followed by the elbows and then the wrists. When you sit upright and your hands are resting on your knees, that is a good example of the proper position for playing piano.

What’s the best keyboard to buy for children?

Top keyboard for kids

Yamaha PSR-E273 61-Key Portable Keyboard

What you need to know: This is a realistic keyboard that mimics the experience of a full-size keyboard at a child-friendly size.

What you’ll love: It’s equipped with headphone and auxiliary jacks, 61 full-size keys, 400 instrument voices, 143 pre-programmed songs and even a Quiz Mode to test your musical ear.

What you should consider: It runs on batteries. A power adapter must be purchased separately and can be relatively expensive.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top children’s keyboard for the money

Casio SA-76 44-Key Mini Personal Keyboard

What you need to know: This basic keyboard has miniature keys that are the perfect size for kids, and a price that is perfect for parents.

What you’ll love: It’s portable, equipped with 44 mini keys, 100 sounds and 50 different rhythm patterns.

What you should consider: An adaptor is sold separately.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

eMedia My Piano Starter Pack for Kids

What you need to know: More than just a keyboard, this starter pack contains everything a child could need to start learning and playing.

What you’ll love: The perfect size to be handled by children, this animated keyboard comes with a USB cable to connect to the computer as the CD and DVD give instructions.

What you should consider: The keyboard itself is lower quality compared to others at the same price range.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Collette Bliss writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.