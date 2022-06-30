The fine mesh construction of most nut milk bags also makes them perfectly suited for making cold-brew coffee or juice.

Which nut milk bag is best?

Plant-based milks are more popular than ever before, so it should come as no surprise that consumers are looking for ways to make delicious nut milk at home. Homemade nut milk is cheaper, better tasting and contains none of the additives commonly found in store-bought milk.

To make the nondairy beverage at home, you’ll need a nut milk bag. These bags feature a fine mesh weave and you use them to strain the liquid. The EcoPeaceful Organic Cotton Nut Milk Bag is our top pick because it’s sturdy, large and constructed from natural materials.

What to know before you buy a nut milk bag

Reasons to make your own nut milk

Cheaper: Making your own nut milk is considerably cheaper than buying store-bought milk because the only required ingredients are nuts and water. Buying your preferred nuts in bulk can provide additional savings, as well.

Better ingredients: When you're making nut milk at home, you get complete control over the ingredients. Many consumers choose to add maple syrup, dates or even vanilla extract to their nut milk, resulting in a tastier, personalized beverage. Processed milks from the store also may contain preservatives such as carrageenan, which can negatively impact your health.

Healthier: Homemade nut milks contain a significantly higher ratio of nuts than their store-bought counterparts, resulting in a healthier and more nutrient-dense liquid.

Sustainable: Since nut milk bags are washable and reusable, the act of making your own nut milk reduces the waste caused by milk cartons and other single-use containers.

Materials

Nut milk bags require a fine mesh material to properly filter the liquid and keep out undesirable nut pieces. Nylon bags are popular because they’re durable, machine-washable and generally don’t hang on to odors. Cotton and hemp bags are both eco-friendly options that are usually machine-washable and free of chemicals. Hemp bags in particular are a durable option and may be antimicrobial to prevent mold.

Size

Nut milk bags can come in a few different sizes. Since the process is a bit labor-intensive, many consumers initially look for a big bag to make large batches of milk. Keep in mind, however, that since homemade nut milk contains no preservatives, it only lasts four to five days in the refrigerator. Don’t make more than you can drink in that time frame. A small nut milk bag is 6 by 9 inches, a medium bag is typically 9 by 12 inches and a large bag is 12 by 12 inches or more.

How to make nut milk

While the specific instructions may vary depending on the kind of milk you wish to make, start by soaking the raw nuts overnight at room temperature. The next morning, drain the nuts and rinse them in cool water. Add the nuts to a blender with some water and blend until the nuts are completely broken down. Then add the mixture to the nut milk bag. Grab your bottle or jug and squeeze the bag over the container until all the liquid is extracted. Now you’re ready to enjoy your homemade nut milk!

What to look for in a quality nut milk bag

Construction

A nut milk bag needs to be durable so you can use it again and again without falling apart. Look for one with reinforced seams or multiple rows of stitching. Hemp and nylon are both particularly durable materials.

Machine-washable

Reusable nut milk bags can get messy and should be cleaned after every use to prevent bacteria buildup. For extra convenience, many bags are machine-washable so you can add them to your next load of laundry after a quick rinse.

How much you can expect to spend on a nut milk bag

Nut milk bags are typically affordable, usually $3 to $15. Stick to the higher end of that range and you’ll get an expertly constructed bag made from fine materials.

Nut milk bag FAQ

What is the healthiest nut milk?

A. While different nuts may have their own nutritional benefits, almond and cashew milk tops the list as the healthiest nut milk.

What kinds of nuts can you use?

A. You can turn virtually any kind of nut into nut milk. Almonds, cashews, macadamia nuts and even Brazil nuts can be used for a delicious beverage.

What’s the best nut milk bag to buy?

Top nut milk bag

EcoPeaceful Organic Cotton Nut Milk Bag

What you need to know: All-organic materials make this sturdy bag.

What you’ll love: The entire construction of this bag is organic and free of chemicals, from the stitches to the drawstring. This nut milk bag is machine-washable and appropriately sized for large batches. It also comes in compostable packaging.

What you should consider: Some users think the drawstring is too small and difficult to handle.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top nut milk bag for the money

Raw Food World Fine Mesh Nut Milk Bag

What you need to know: This nut milk bag is the perfect size for one to two people.

What you’ll love: The budget-friendly bag is well-constructed and features a fine mesh that’s optimal for quickly filtering seeds and nuts to produce a creamy beverage. Each bag is handmade and quality tested.

What you should consider: The bag opening is a little small, potentially resulting in messy or frustrating preparation.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

P&F Natural Hemp Nut Milk Bag

What you need to know: This large bag is made from hemp with cotton threads.

What you’ll love: It is big enough for large batches. The organic hemp and cotton double-stitched construction results in a fine mesh bag you can wash time and again without it breaking down.

What you should consider: The bag’s large size can be inconvenient if you only make small batches of milk.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

