Here’s where to get freebies and deals for National Taco Day on Monday

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) -- Self-proclaimed YouTube entertainers have come forward with a new video claiming they were attacked by golfers after the group of social media pranksters disrupted play with blasts from an air horn.

Four men from the YouTube channel, "Too Lit Entertainment," have claimed they were among the six behind the sound blast and the video. They admitted they did it to record the shocked reactions of participants during a Gulf Shores tournament and publish it on their channel.