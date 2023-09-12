Now’s a good time to buy some furniture — up to 60% off

With summer coming to a close and all of us preparing to retreat back into our homes for the winter months (some particularly cold and snowy ones this year, we might add), it’s a great time to make sure your indoor space is as cozy as possible. This means it’s a perfect opportunity to head to Wayfair and shop the site’s Big Furniture Sale, where you can score up to 60% off on pieces to outfit every room.

Whether you need a cozy new chair to curl up in or a dining table to gather ’round for holiday meals, Wayfair has you covered — at some pretty deep discounts you don’t want to miss.

8 unbeatable deals from Wayfair’s Big Furniture Sale

Steelside Wendell 54-Inch Desk

Whether you work from home or need a place to do projects or crafts, this spacious desk can do it all, with 54 inches of working space, storage shelves on both sides and two attractive finishes to go with any decor style. Plus, it’s one of the best deals on the entire site at 60% off.

Etta Avenue Floriana Upholstered Armchair

This cozy upholstered chair is an ideal accent for any room. Curl up with a good book on a rainy fall day. The fact that you got this beauty for 50% off will make you feel cozy on the inside, too.

Etta Avenue Toulouse Upholstered Armchair (Set of 2)

These plush armchairs are superb complementary pieces to round out a living room. Just imagine them on either side of a roaring fireplace — roasting chestnuts optional. The clean lines and neutral upholstery means they’ll fit seamlessly into any aesthetic, and at 56% off, you practically can’t afford not to snag them.

Amett 47.25-Inch Solid Wood Console Table

The console table is one of those furniture pieces that’s as versatile as it is practical. Place it by the front door for a place to store purses and keys or behind your sofa for a shelf for books and knick-knacks. This one is 44% off during Wayfair’s sale, so all that’s left to do is decide where you need it.

Steelside Coburn Storage Bench

Not only is this bench a sturdy place to sit, but it’s also a generous spot to store shoes, pillows, blankets, linens or anything you want to keep tucked away. At 30% off, it’s a steal for homes that need an extra space to hide things away.

Mercury Row Tabiauea Metal Canopy Bed Frame with Wooden Slats

Imagine cozying into this bed on a cold winter night. At 48% off, you don’t have to just imagine it. With three frame colors and hundreds of five-star reviews, get this bed frame while it’s still a steal of a deal.

Mercury Row Archer Solid Wood Nightstand

If there’s one thing we know, it’s that midcentury design isn’t going out of style any time soon. This solid wood nightstand is a great buy if you love the look, and at 55% off, it’s also great for your wallet.

AllModern Fenway Round Dining Table

With the holidays fast approaching, a dining table is a must for gathering family and friends. This round wooden table provides plenty of gathering space, but it’s also a statement piece that adds instant style to your home. And during Wayfair’s Big Furniture Sale, it’s 44% off, so move fast.

