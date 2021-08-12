Don’t miss these deals on door room essentials for college students

Before making any big purchases like a TV or microwave, reach out to your future roommate to coordinate on who should bring and buy what. This way, you can both save money while also not ending up with duplicate appliances crowding your room.

Pick up these dorm essentials on sale

If you’re moving onto campus in the next couple weeks, it’s time to buy dorm room essentials, and if you shop smart, you can find many products on sale now.

Besides common back-to-campus items like laptops and bedding, you’ll need other things that make living in a small space — and sharing it with someone else — as easy as possible.

To help you find dorm room essentials in time for the big move, we’ve researched the best deals retailers have to offer. We’re including trending dorm essentials and other newly discounted products worth exploring.

Trending deals on dorm room essentials

Kitchen essentials

Magic Chef 4.5 Cubic Foot Mini Fridge: $210.97 (was $229)

At only 19 inches wide, this mini fridge and freezer fits easily in corners and tight spaces. The fridge has an adjustable thermostat, plus the freezer has a manual defrost to manage short- and long-term food storage.

Sold by Home Depot

Keurig K-Select Single-Serve Coffee Maker: $101.17 (was $129.99)

Whip up a fresh cup of joe in less than a minute with this Keurig. It brews in four cup sizes and has a Strong Brew mode if you prefer more intense cups of coffee. The Keurig accommodates travel mugs up to 7.4 inches tall.

Sold by Wayfair and Kohl’s

Black + Decker 1.1 Cubic Foot Stainless Steel Microwave: $98.99 (was $156.99)

This 1,000-watt microwave offers 12 custom heating modes, including pizza, popcorn, dinner plate and frozen vegetables. A powerful, reliable design, the Black + Decker model is also backed by a 1-year warranty.

Sold by Macy’s

Cuisinart 4-Slice Touch to Toast Leverless Toaster: $99.95 (was $185)

From frozen waffles to bagels, this wide-slot toaster delivers the ideal crispness level for every food. It offers seven shade settings as well as reheat and defrost modes. The leverless design has a small, dorm-friendly footprint.

Sold by Wayfair and Amazon

Nutribullet 600-Watt Blender: $50.99 (was $69.99)

The bestselling Nutribullet lets you enjoy a wide variety of liquid concoctions without leaving your dorm, including protein shakes, morning smoothies or quick soups. The personal blender comes with a tall cup and a mug-style cup for on-the-go drinking.

Sold by Bed Bath & Beyond and Macy’s

Electronics

HP 15t-dw200 Laptop: $519 (was $649.99)

A perennial customer favorite, this 15-inch HP touchscreen laptop has a long-lasting battery and runs on a speedy Intel Core i5 Processor. The touchscreen has crystal-clear resolution that displays true-to-life color.

Sold by HP

Anker Power Strip Surge Protector: $24.99 (was $35.99)

It’s no secret that college students plug in many electronics, which is why this power strip is a smart investment. In addition to 12 outlets and three USB ports, the power strip may optimize charging time for some devices by 1 hour.

Sold by Amazon

Canon TS6420 All-in-One Wireless Printer: $99.99 (was $129.99)

Instead of heading to the campus print center, pick up this all-in-one wireless printer for your dorm. It prints, scans and copies in black and white and color. It’s compatible with Apple AirPrint and Canon Print apps.

Sold by Amazon

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 Laptop: $309.99 (was $429.99)

A two-in-one device, this touchscreen Chromebook offers an intuitive user experience through a responsive, customizable design. The Chromebook uses your Google account to easily access files and media stored in the cloud.

Sold by Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 10: $99.99 (was $149.99)

A popular casual-use device, the Fire HD 10 lets students enjoy downtime with streaming, reading and web browsing. It’s equipped with front- and rear-facing cameras so you can take pictures and enjoy video calls, too.

Sold by Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro: $189.99 (was $249)

It’s easy to get immersed in sound with Apple AirPods Pro, which have Active Noise Cancellation and Adaptive EQ technology. They pair easily with most Apple devices and offer quick and easy access to Siri.

Sold by Amazon

Bath and bedding

Tommy Hilfiger Solid Core Twin XL Sheet Set: $31.99 (was $67)

Made with percale cotton, this Tommy Hilfiger sheet set gets progressively softer with each wash. It comes with a fitted sheet, flat sheet and two standard pillowcases. The set is available in 11 solid colors.

Sold by Macy’s

Sonoma Goods for Life Twill Textured Bath Towel Set: $33.99 (was $54.99)

Even if the suite bathroom isn’t your favorite, you can enjoy showers with these luxurious textured towels. The six-piece set includes bath towels, hand towels and washcloths. They’re absorbent, fade-resistant and machine-washable.

Sold by Kohl’s

Serta Simply Clean 5-Piece Twin XL Bed-In-A-Bag Set: $47.99 (was $120)

Save big with this bed-in-a-bag set made by a trusted sleep brand. The five-piece set is made with antimicrobial and stain-resistant material to keep your bed fresh between washes. It’s available in three colors.

Sold by Macy’s

mDesign Shower Caddy Tote: $16.99 (was $19.99)

Keep shower goods organized with this shower caddy made with BPA- and chlorine-free plastic. The spacious design has four compartments that hold several full-size toiletries.

Sold by Amazon

Nautica True Comfort All Position Standard Pillow: $6.99 (was $20)

Get comfortable with this Nautica pillow that’s suitable for all sleeping positions. It’s made with a soft shell and premium hypoallergenic fill. An affordable option, many college students buy a few extras.

Sold by Macy’s

The Big One Oversized Supersoft Plush Throw: $16.99 (was $29.99)

Cozy up with this jumbo polar fleece blanket, which measures 60 x 72 inches. It’s soft and lightweight and adds an extra layer of warmth to your bedding setup. It’s available in over a dozen colors and designs.

Sold by Kohl’s

Storage and organization

Ebern Designs Amarillis Herringbone Fabric Cube Set: $11.98 (was $15.99)

Popular for flexible storage, these fabric cubes can be used on their own or with bookshelves, cube organizers or closets. When they’re not in use, they fold flat for easy storage.

Sold by Wayfair

Pendaflex Portable Desktop File: $10.48 (was $21.99)

Although most college paperwork is digitized now, you’ll still have some physical documents. Keep papers organized in this space-saving file organizer that’s compatible with letter-size hanging folders.

Sold by Amazon

NestNeatly SmartCube Underbed Storage Set: $25.88 (was $35.99)

Many dorm beds have legs or risers, which means there’s room for underbed storage, such as this three-piece set. The bags are made with premium breathable fabric and hold up to 202 liters of clothes, bedding and other soft goods.

Sold by Amazon

Lifewit Collapsible Laundry Basket: $10.99 (was $19.99)

This laundry basket is easy to haul down to the campus laundry center with its soft EVA foam handles. A built-to-last design, it’s made with double-layer 600D Oxford fabric and a thick PE coating.

Sold by Amazon

Heating and cooling

Honeywell Quiet Set Whole Room Tower Fan: $49.99 (was $64.99)

To stay cool without distractions, try this quiet oscillating fan. It offers five levels of sound and power settings so you can customize your cooling experience. The fan has auto-off timer and light modes to save energy.

Sold by Amazon

Lasko Portable Electric Tower Heater: $66.04 (was $72.14)

This 1,500-watt space heater will keep you warm on colder days. The oscillating heater quickly circulates heat around small spaces, including dorms. It has a few safety settings, including cool-to-the-touch design and automatic shut-off.

Sold by Wayfair

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Sian Babish writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.