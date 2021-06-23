How to design your office – when you return to it

Some professionals commit to changing their office or desk setups regularly to trigger inspiration or boost productivity.

Which products liven up office spaces the best?

If you’re returning to the office soon, you might be feeling a little inspired to revamp the space. Designing your office space may help smooth the transition back into the workplace. Some people spruce up their workspace with sentimental items, such as pictures or knickknacks, to add a personal, cozy touch. Others decorate their workspace with practical items that contribute to a more comfortable atmosphere, such as small fans or air purifiers. Many professionals opt for things that may help boost their productivity as well, like white noise machines.

How to design an office

Create a comfortable atmosphere

If you’ve been working from home for over a year, returning to the office is a significant change. Creating a comfortable atmosphere can ease the transition and make you feel more comfortable.

Some professionals upgrade to ergonomic office essentials to boost their physical comfort. This office chair, for example, has an ergonomic back that can ease back and neck tension. Others invest in ergonomic computer accessories, such as this memory foam wrist rest and mouse pad set, to minimize hand and wrist fatigue.

Change the layout

Changing the layout of your office or cubicle can give the space an inspiring, refreshed appearance. Moving a desk to a new location could give you a better view of your door or a window. Relocating office supplies to more accessible locations, or placing them in desk organizers, may prove more convenient.

Add greenery

Adding greenery to offices has several perks, and they’re not only aesthetic. According to Healthline, recent studies show that plants may reduce stress, sharpen attention and increase productivity. Plants may boost morale, too, especially when placed in common areas.

For that reason, many professionals bring plants and flowers into their offices. Of course, there are some low-maintenance plants, like succulents and cacti, but they’re not your only options. If you’re open to cultivating plants without too much maintenance, consider buying a hydroponic garden.

How to design your office desk

Invest in organization

Organizing your desk comes with sizable benefits. For example, Healthline recommends organizing a desk to boost your mood and eliminate distractions while keeping office supplies tidy and accessible.

Vertical desk organizers, like this tiered paper tray, optimize desk space. As far as desk drawers are concerned, modular organizers allow users to create custom, convenient layouts. You can also use desk organizers for quick access to supplies.

For another desk organization solution, check out floating shelves, like this rustic three-tiered design by Birch Lane. They’re ideal for displaying photo frames, plants or as extra storage space.

Bring personal items

It’s common for professionals to display sentimental items on their desks, whether photos, Funko Pop! figurines or kids’ artwork. Besides adding a personal touch to an office desk, these items may spark conversation with coworkers or function as friendly distractions when you take screen time breaks.

Keep it clean

Keep your desk fresh and clean by investing in a few housekeeping supplies.

A handheld vacuum, like Bissell AeroSlim, comes with a crevice tool that cleans keyboards and tight spaces. In addition, the space-savvy vacuum includes a USB charger.

Device cleaning wipes are ideal for cleaning smartphones, screens, tablets and lenses. They’re individually packaged, so you can even carry a few packets in your pocket or bag.

Keep surfaces clean with an antibacterial disinfectant spray, which is excellent for high-touch areas, such as desks, drawer handles and office chair armrests.

Best products to liven up your office space

A digital photo frame

NIX Digital Picture Frame

The NIX digital photo frame lets you enjoy slideshows of your favorite memories when you connect a USB stick or SD memory card. It has a motion sensor, and when it detects movement, it turns on the frame to share new pictures.

Sold by Amazon

A low-maintenance plant

Costa Farms Easy Care Devil’s Ivy Golden PothosPlant

This Golden Pothos is considered one of the easiest indoor plants to grow because it’s drought-tolerant and can thrive in low-light conditioners. It’s appreciated for its bright green leaves that resemble hearts.

Sold by Amazon

A leather desk mat

Nordik by Design Vegan Leather Desk Mat

Protect your office desk from everyday wear and tear with this 37 by 17-inch vegan leather desk mat. It has a suede nonslip backing and includes a loop to secure device cables. The mat has a waterproof and scratch-resistant finish.

Sold by Amazon

An air purifier

Blueair Blue Pure 411 Small Room Air Purifier

This space-savvy air purifier has a HEPA filter that removes up to 99.7% of airborne particles, including dust and pollen. It also has a whisper-quiet operation and energy-saving design.

Sold by Amazon

A piece of abstract artwork

Mercer41 ‘Dinorah’ Floater Frame Print on Canvas

Add a pop of color to your office with this piece of abstract art featuring a vertical color splash design. It features cool, soothing blue and teal tones and comes with a slender, gold-finished frame emphasizing the design’s metallic leaf accents.

Sold by Wayfair

A white noise machine

Marpac Hushh Portable White Noise Machine

While it’s often thought of as a portable baby noise machine, this clip-on device is ideal for office use, too. It offers three soothing sounds, including bright white noise, deep white noise and gentle surf.

Sold by Amazon

An ergonomic footrest

Everlasting Comfort Office Foot Rest

This ergonomic footrest elevates the feet to take pressure off the lower back using pure memory foam. It can be used as a simple footrest or flipped over to function as a therapeutic rocking device.

Sold by Amazon

A Rubik’s Cube

Rubik’s Cube 3 x 3 Puzzle

Take a break from screen time with a classic brain-teasing puzzle, the Rubik’s Cube. It’s a fun and engaging desk accessory, plus it does double duty as a paperweight.

Sold by Amazon

A mini-fridge

Midea Compact Single Reversible Door Mini Fridge

This mini-fridge, ideal for cubicles or small offices, offers a large storage area for food and beverages. The fridge has a quiet operation and is an Energy Star-certified appliance.

Sold by Amazon

A device-friendly valet

Bey-Berk Cherry Wood Open Valet

Look no further for a professional, sleek organizer. This wood valet with soft velour lining has four compartments, one of which has a slot to accommodate a charging device. It’s available in black and cherry finishes.

Sold by Macy’s

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Sian Babish writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.